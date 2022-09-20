Tiffany Pope netted two goals as the Daniel Boone girls soccer team took a 5-1 non-conference win at Providence Academy Tuesday night.

Shyra Phan, Kassie Estep and Vanessa Taft also had scores for the Lady Trailblazers. Cassidy Church had an assist.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

