Tiffany Pope netted two goals as the Daniel Boone girls soccer team took a 5-1 non-conference win at Providence Academy Tuesday night.
Shyra Phan, Kassie Estep and Vanessa Taft also had scores for the Lady Trailblazers. Cassidy Church had an assist.
The Lady Knights owned an early 1-0 lead after Lali Lemmon scored with Kolbi Williams assisting on the goal.
Science Hill 9, David Crockett 0
Brooklyn Ringersma led the way with three goals and an assist as the Lady ’Toppers rolled to the mercy-rule victory.
Morgan Mahoney and Kinley Thompson each scored two goals. Megan Burleson and Cari Egerbrecht accounted for the other scores.
All nine goals were assisted with two for Alexis Maroukas and one each for Lauren Yobst, Ellie Luna, Marli Cevallos, Nora Pugh, Sydney Blocker and Thompson.
Tennessee High 9, Unicoi County 0
ERWIN — Sydney Clark scored a hat trick and Amy Patterson contributed a goal and three assists in the Lady Vikings’ win over the Lady Devils.
Riley Miller had a goal and assists, while Reese Marshall, Paige Helms, Lana Lavinder and Sydney Cunningham ended with one goal each.
University High 9, West Greene 0
MOSHEIM — Carmen Ellis had a goal-scoring haul with four goals and Amia Dixon produced a hat trick with three as the Lady Bucs dominated in Greene County.
Dalen Kittrell netted the other two goals as University High put an early end to the match.
David Crockett 6, Unicoi County 0
Kortney Shaffer led the Lady Pioneers’ attack with four goals and Raven Dixon coupled two goals with an assist in Monday’s win over the Lady Devils.
Rachel Webber and Olivia Verble also assisted on goals.
VOLLEYBALL
Daniel Boone 3, David Crockett 0
Grace Misciagna had a team-best nine kills, while Kyleigh Bacon tallied eight kills and 15 digs in the Lady Trailblazers’ 25-19, 25-20, 25-22 conquest of the Lady Pioneers.
Allie Davis led the defense with 19 digs, while Addison Dietz finished with 20 assists and 10 digs.
Brylee Tullock was Crockett’s leader with 11 kills and 14 digs. Katie Onks accounted for 16 digs.
Dobyns-Bennett 3, Jefferson County 0
DANDRIDGE — Riley Brandon paced the scoring efforts with 13 kills and three aces as the Lady Indians romped to a 25-23, 25-11, 25-18 decision.
Jo McClain was a force at the net with seven kills and five blocks, while Dakota Vaiese finished with 34 assists. Rachel Falin was a whirlwind on defense with 30 digs.
Volunteer 3, Elizabethton 0
CHURCH HILL —The Lady Falcons took a 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 win over the Lady Cyclones as Veda Barton finished with 10 kills and 10 digs.
Alisha Lindsay contributed eight kills and 15 digs, while Sydney Cloud ended with nine digs and 19 assists. Lily Christian also came close to the double-double with 13 assists and nine digs.
Elizabethton was paced by Gracie Kirsch with 11 kills and 15 digs. Jayci Bowers had 15 assists and Zyleigh Bates came up with 16 digs.
Tennessee High 3, Sullivan East 0
BRISTOL — The Lady Vikings wrapped up their second straight Three Rivers Conference championship with a 25-14, 25-12, 25-10 sweep of the Lady Patriots.
Sophie Meade led a balanced offense with nine kills, while Ashton Blair added eight kills and 11 assists. Madison Blair celebrated Senior Night with nine digs.
Sydnee Pendland was the defensive leader with 21 digs on a night she also served up nine aces. Bree Adams added 11 assists.
Unicoi County 3, Chuckey-Doak 2
ERWIN — Madison Oaks totaled a double-double with 15 kills and 11 digs to lead the Lady Devils to the hard-fought win over the Lady Knights on Monday night.
Olivia Bailey served up four aces and 26 assists. Sydney Compton finished with four aces and seven kills. Noell Farnor came up with a dozen digs.