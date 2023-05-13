Mistakes cost Daniel Boone a chance to compete for a Class 4A sectional berth Saturday afternoon.
Jefferson County scored three unanswered runs in the fifth inning to survive and eventually defeat the Trailblazers 5-4 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The loss ended Daniel Boone’s season with a 15-14 mark.
Tim McGonigle hit 2-for-3 to lead the Trailblazers, who took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Griffen Jones’ sacrifice fly broke the scoreless tie, before Ethan Roller singled home two more runs. An RBI Single by Ben Stevens made it 4-2 in the top of the third.
Slader Tinker doubled, and Jackson Utsman singled to round out Boone’s seven hits. Brogan Jones threw 5 1/3 innings and struck out six while walking just one. Only two of the five runs against him were earned.
Maddux Rogers and Isaac Lawson both went 2-for-3 to lead the Patriots (18-14). Each singled home a first-inning run.
A Boone error and a wild pitch allowed Jefferson County to tie the game, and Brody Carr followed a double by Lawson with the go-ahead RBI single.
Beau Revord got the win after pitching 6 1/3 innings and striking out nine.
Tennessee High 8, Cherokee 3
BRISTOL — The Vikings scored five runs in the fifth inning to get the better of the Chiefs in the first Region 1-3A semifinal.
Gage Groziano went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored. Evan Mutter and Andrew Dingus each had two hits and scored twice. Brayln Price drove in three runs and Aydn Patian had two RBIs. Payne Ladd recorded 10 strikeouts over six innings.
Brady Leroy and Cole Putnal each hit solo home runs for Cherokee.
Greeneville 6, Sullivan East 3
BRISTOL — Carson Quillen hit two doubles and drove in two runs as the Greene Devils bested the Patriots in the second Region 1-3A semifinal.
Maddox Bishop added a two-run single and Parker Shipley scored two runs. Greeneville broke open the game with five runs in the fourth inning.
Colton Richards was the winning pitcher, giving up just two hits, one walk and one run over five innings. Ethan Waters and Corbin Dickenson drove in runs for East.
Pigeon Forge 16, Johnson County 0
BLUFF CITY — Dylan Loy, last season’s Class AA Gatorade state player of the year, had a perfect game over five innings by striking out all 15 batters faced.
Designated hitter Brody Traywick was 3-for-3 and scored four runs to lead the offensive efforts. David Price and Michael McCarter each had two RBIs and scored twice. Conner Catlett and Loy also drove in two runs each.
Johnson County finished with a 20-win season and its first-ever district championship.
SOFTBALL
Volunteer 5, Tennessee High 4
ERWIN — Bryleigh Salyer scored on an error in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Lady Falcons a walk-off win over the Lady Vikings and the District 1-3A championship.
Down into the bottom of the sixth, Haley Russell hit a two-run double to give Volunteer a 4-3 lead. Maddi Hall responded with a RBI single in the seventh as Tennessee High sent it into extra innings.
Tennessee High, which led 2-0 when the game was suspended in the top of the fourth on Friday night, also got a solo home run from Katy Ganger.
Addyson Fisher finished with 17 strikeouts for Volunteer. Rylee Fields went the distance in the loss for Tennessee High.