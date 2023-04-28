BLOUNTVILLE — Seeding for the upcoming District 1-4A baseball tournament will have to wait another day as Daniel Boone’s game at West Ridge was halted by rain in the fifth inning.
The Trailblazers were holding a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth when the skies opened up, making it impossible to finish Friday night's Big 5 Conference contest.
Brogan Jones drove in two runs for Boone, which was three outs away from an official victory.
West Ridge showed signs of a rally, however, as Carter Osborne started off the fifth with double.
The game is scheduled to be picked up Saturday 3 p.m. at West Ridge with Osborne on second base.
Dobyns-Bennett 13, University High 0
KINGSPORT — Aidan Byington’s grand slam was the knockout blow in the Indians’ five-inning win over the Bucs.
Turner Stout finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Tanner Kilgore drove in two runs. Andrew Myers had two hits and scored twice, while Will Ritz scored three runs.
Harbin Gladson pitched the four-hit shutout. Knox Poston went 2-for-2 to lead University High.
Science Hill 16, Cocke County 4
JOHNSON CITY — The Hilltoppers broke open a tied game with eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to dispose of the Fighting Cocks.
Jackson Berry smashed a grand slam and ended with five RBIs, four runs scored and three hits in a monster output. He also had a triple, just a double away from the cycle.
Major Osbolt had two RBIs and scored twice. Jake Bedard, Landon Smelser, Bennett Baines, Ryan Smith and Nate Conner all finished with two hits.
David Crockett 4, Elizabethton 1
JONESBOROUGH — The Pioneers held on as the Cyclones had the tying run at the plate in the seventh inning.
Braeden Nix had a sacrifice fly and AJ Ford followed up with a RBI single in the third inning to give Crockett the lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Nate Walters got the start and the win, while Connor Hendrix gave up three hits and struck out six over the final three innings.
Hayden Nave had two hits and scored Elizabethton’s lone run. Brayden Buckles had two hits and a RBI.
Volunteer 8, Cherokee 5
CHURCH HILL — Lead-off batter Isaiah Bowery went 3-for-4 with three runs scored as the Falcons soared past the Chiefs in the Battle of Hawkins County.
Riley Littleton and Conner Haynes drove in two runs apiece for Volunteer. Landon McIntosh went 6 2/3 innings to pick up the win.
Cole Putnal was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to lead Cherokee, which has set a record for most wins in a season. Jake Elliott scored two runs.
SOFTBALL
David Crockett 13, South Greene 6
David Crockett 18, Cloudland 2
GREENEVILLE — Karly Honeycutt uncorked a three-run home run as part of a four-RBI evening to lead the Pioneers over the Rebels in the Tiny Day tournament.
Megan Davis had two hits and drove in two runs. Avery Hope ended with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Brylee Tullock had two hits and scored twice.
Sydney Hodges led the way with four RBIs in the win over Cloudland. Anna Kuykendall, Lexi Hawkins and Honeycutt scored three runs apiece. Chelsea Williams went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Tullock had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Eva Marler and Davis also finished with two hits, and Julie Maupin had two RBIs.
Kendall Birchfield had two doubles to lead the Lady ’Landers.
West Ridge 3, Greeneville 1
West Ridge 5, North Greene 0
GREENEVILLE — Lily Frazier hit a two-run walk-off home run to lift the Lady Wolves over the Lady Devils in the Tiny Day tournament.
Lacey Fugate drove in West Ridge’s other run, while Victoria Browder scattered five hits over six innings for the win.
Miranda Henley allowed just one hit in the nightcap. Browder was the offensive leader, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Natalie Moore and Fugate each accounted for two hits and scored two runs. Madison Chapman also had two hits.
Unicoi County 4, Morristown East 2
Jefferson County 8, Unicoi County 2
GREENEVILLE — Jala Chandley drove in two runs and Laurel Osborne was 2-for-2 as the Lady Devils turned back the Lady Hurricanes in their Tiny Day opener.
Cami Peterson gave up three hits, one of them a two-run homer by East’s Ella Wampler, to pick up the win.
Unicoi County stalled out in the nightcap, leaving bases loaded in the final inning. Peyton Higgins had two hits for the Lady Devils and Keri Huskins drove in both of their runs.
Mercedes Randolph went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored to lead the Lady Patriots. Faith Whited and Aubrey McBride each drove in two runs.
Tennessee High 8, Eastside (Va.) 4
BRISTOL — The Lady Vikings’ power prevailed with four home runs against the Lady Spartans.
Abby Haga blasted two home runs and finished with three RBIs. Macie Strouth had a home run and also three RBIs, while Lily Ware added a solo shot. Rylee Fields finished with eight strikeouts in the circle.
Braelyn Hall had two hits and Emmaleigh Banks drove in two runs to lead Eastside.
SOCCER
Providence Academy 6, Sullivan East 1
Ian Meade totaled two goals and an assist to lead the Knights over the Patriots.
John Ingram also scored two goals, and Jasper Williams finished with one goal and an assist. Cage Merkel netted the other Providence goal and totaled two assists. Gavin Poteat was credited with an assist.
Seniors Ingram and goalkeeper Andrew Cunningham were honored before the match.