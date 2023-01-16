Basketball logo.jpg

DANDRIDGE — The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team was hot from the start on Monday night, getting out to a 34-15 halftime lead and never relinquishing it in a 72-40 thumping of Jefferson County in nonconference action.

Three players scored in double figures for the Tribe, led by Jonavan Gillespie’s 20 points. Brady Stump netted 16 points. The player of the game for Kingsport was arguably Charlie McHugh, who notched a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Recommended for you