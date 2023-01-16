DANDRIDGE — The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team was hot from the start on Monday night, getting out to a 34-15 halftime lead and never relinquishing it in a 72-40 thumping of Jefferson County in nonconference action.
Three players scored in double figures for the Tribe, led by Jonavan Gillespie’s 20 points. Brady Stump netted 16 points. The player of the game for Kingsport was arguably Charlie McHugh, who notched a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Vontez McCray and Kip Parker each had nine points for Jefferson County.
Unicoi County 66, Daniel Boone 54
ERWIN — After a stalemate through three quarters, Unicoi County turned up the heat in the fourth quarter and swished 25 points to win Monday’s nonconference game going away.
Grant Hensley had 21 to lead the Blue Devils while Lucas Slagle finished with 15 and Eli Johnson netted 11.
Boone’s Jamar Livingston led all scorers with 24.
Johnson County 89, Unaka 65
MOUNTAIN CITY — Austin West sank nine 3-point shots and the Longhorns hit 15 overall in the win over the Rangers.
West scored 27 points, while Conner Simcox came through with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Other double-digit scorers were: Dalton Robinson with 14 points and Eli Dickens with 13.
Unaka’s Landon Ramsey led all scorers with 32 points. Mason Wilson came through with 14.
Hampton 75, West Greene 50
MOSHEIM — Ten different players scored for the Bulldogs in a road win over West Greene, led by Cadon Buckles’ 14 points. Hayden Campbell (12) and Chance Point (10) also netted double figures for Hampton, which netted an impressive 31 points in the third quarter.
Leyton Frye led the way for West Greene with a game-high 25 while Ethan Turner finished with 12.
GIRLS Dobyns-Bennett 52, Jefferson County 32
DANDRIDGE — Hannah Frye led a total team effort for the Lady Indians with a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds. Caroline Hill also chipped in 14 points for D-B.
Madi Hawk led the way for Jefferson County with 11 points.
Daniel Boone 60, Unicoi County 45
ERWIN — Kyleigh Bacon’s big game of 25 points put Boone over the top in a nonconference matchup while freshman sensation Andrea Flores netted 20.
Jocelyn Metcalf led the way for Unicoi County with 16 while Allie Lingerfelt contributed 13.
Unaka 69, Johnson County 58
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Lady Rangers completed the season sweep of Johnson County with a 32-point effort from senior Lyndie Ramsey. Ramsey became the fifth female player in Northeast Tennessee history to surpass 2,600 career points.
Jill Faust and Keyona Hague also netted double-digits for Unaka, scoring 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Brookanna Hutchins scored 16 to lead Johnson County while Peyton Gentry finished with 10.
Cloudland 50, Mitchell County (NC) 28
BAKERSVILLE, N.C. — Ella Benfield and Izabella Christman each had 15 for the Lady Highlanders in a big road win.
Reagan Sparks led Mitchell County with 11 points while Hannah Wilson contributed 10 points.