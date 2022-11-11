CLINTON — Dalton Michell passed for 216 yards and three touchdowns for Elizabethton, but the Cyclones came up short in a 30-24 loss to Anderson County in the second round of the TSSAA Class 4A football playoffs.
Cade Russell was on the receiving end of all three touchdowns. He finished with three catches for 108 yards, including touchdowns of 24, 57 and 27 yards. Jeriah Griffin hauled in five passes for 41 yards.
Down 28-14, Elizabethton closed within four points on the final TD throw from Mitchell to Russell. Caleb Campbell then booted a 34-yard field goal with 8:09 remaining.
Anderson County then tried to put the game away, but Elizabethton came up with a fumble recovery on its own 2-yard line with 2:09 remaining. The Mavericks’ Eli Davis sacked Mitchell in the end zone for a safety and they recovered an onside kick to hold on for the win.
Mavericks quarterback Walker Martinez finished with 171 yards and three touchdowns. Also for Anderson County, Gavin Noe had 116 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries and Nick Moog finished with 84 yards on 18 rushes.
Greeneville 58, Gibbs 28
GREENEVILLE — The Greene Devils racked up 562 yards of offense as they clobbered the Eagles.
Carson Quillen rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns, and Amanuel Dickson ended with 97 yards and three touchdowns. Maddox Bishop added 70 yards to the ground attack.
Brady Quillen hit 4 of 6 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Laws had three receptons for 84 yards, including a pair of touchdowns.
Bryson Palmer led the Gibbs attack with 261 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a pair of scores. Kamen Shown had nine catches for 135 yards and Bryson Walker hauled in three passes for 100 yards.
Coalfield 55, Unaka 12
COALFIELD — T.J. Thomas scored on a 60-yard touchdown off a screen pass from Landon Ramsey, and Joe-Z Blamo had a 25-yard touchdown reception in the Rangers’ loss.
Ryan Peters had a big game on both sides of the ball. Unaka was trailing 14-12 when it was stopped on a goal-line stand. The Yellow Jackets then drove the length of the field to swing the momentum.
Ramsey suffered a shoulder injury, which limited his passing ability. He threw a pick-six as the Yellow Jackets rolled to the win.