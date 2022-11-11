CLINTON — Dalton Michell passed for 216 yards and three touchdowns for Elizabethton, but the Cyclones came up short in a 30-24 loss to Anderson County in the second round of the TSSAA Class 4A football playoffs.

Cade Russell was on the receiving end of all three touchdowns. He finished with three catches for 108 yards, including touchdowns of 24, 57 and 27 yards. Jeriah Griffin hauled in five passes for 41 yards.

