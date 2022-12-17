BLOUNTVILLE — In the kickoff game to the Bank of Tennessee and Carter County Bank FCA Hoops Classic, the Cyclones got 18 points from Jackson Hobbs and 12 from Dalton Mitchell en route to a 62-53 victory over Cloudland at West Ridge’s Evelyn Rafalowski Athletics Complex.

The win was Elizabethton skipper Lucas Honeycutt’s 200th win.

