BLOUNTVILLE — In the kickoff game to the Bank of Tennessee and Carter County Bank FCA Hoops Classic, the Cyclones got 18 points from Jackson Hobbs and 12 from Dalton Mitchell en route to a 62-53 victory over Cloudland at West Ridge’s Evelyn Rafalowski Athletics Complex.
The win was Elizabethton skipper Lucas Honeycutt’s 200th win.
Ryan Sexton showed the way for Cloudland with a game-high 25 points.
Chuckey-Doak 61, West Ridge 56
BLOUNTVILLE — Cadin Tullock had a big night for the Black Knights in a surprising win over hosting West Ridge in the Bank of Tennessee and Carter County Bank FCA Hoops Classic.
Tullock netted 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting and made 5-for-7 from the charity stripe. Christian Derry also scored 10 for Chuckey-Doak.
Wade Witcher finished with 16 for West Ridge while Dawson Arnold pitched in 14.
Tennessee High 62, Gate City 57
GATE CITY, Va. — Four Vikings scored in double-figures as Tennessee High kept its perfect record intact at 11-0. Gate City had 21 turnovers in the game, but the most crucial came late in the game with a chance to tie.
Colin Brown finished with 17 points while Zander Phillips scored 13 for THS. Creed Musick and Brandon DuFore each had 12.
Bo Morris scored a game-high 21 for Gate City while Gunner Garrett (15) and Brendan Cassidy also notched double-digits.
Sullivan East 60, Hancock Co. 33
ROGERSVILLE — Drake Fisher led a foursome of Patriots in scoring with 17 points while Jacob Witcher (16), Tyler Cross (15) and Corbin Laisure (11) rounded out the group of high-scorers.
East will meet West Greene in the semifinals of Big H BBQ Christmas Bash on Monday back at Cherokee’s Gymnasium.
Chandler Ferguson led the way for Hancock County with 15 while teammate Chandler Parson finished with 10.
West Greene 85, Jenkins (Ky.) 66
ROGERSVILLE — Leyton Frye’s monster 42-point outburst led the way for the Buffaloes in an opening round win over Jenkins (Ky.) in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash at Cherokee.
Ethan Turner also notched 24 for West Greene, hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
Malachi Fields led the way for Jenkins with 11 points while Kolby Stewart threw in 10.
South Greene 73, Union County 69
ROGERSVILLE — T.J. Buckner and Cooper Kelley had a big night for South Greene in a narrow win over Union County, scoring 21 and 18 points respectively.
Jase Roderick (12) and Hayden Birdwell (11) also hit double-figures for the Rebels.
Bryson Merrill led Union County with 19 while Ty Edds and Max Richardson each had 18.
South Greene will meet Cherokee in a Monday semifinal at the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash.
Cherokee 67, Happy Valley 58
ROGERSVILLE — The Chiefs slipped by behind 16 points from Elisha Jones and 13 from Parker Travis. Will Price (11), Colton McLain (11) and Bryce Elliott (10) also scored double figures for Cherokee.
Colby Chausse led Happy Valley with 16 points.
Girls
Gate City 72, Tenn. High 48
GATE CITY, Va. — Four players scored in double-figures for the home-standing Lady Blue Devils in a thrashing of visiting Tennessee High.
Braylin Steele scored 16 while Lexi Ervin notched 14 for Gate City. Jaydyn Carrico (13) and Addie Gibson (11) rounded out the foursome.
Kendall cross led the Lady Vikings with 14 points.
Cumberland Gap 55, Twin Springs (Va.) 40
ROGERSVILLE — In the opening game of the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash at Cherokee, Twin Springs’ Kayli Dunn netted 25 points, but it was all for naught in a loss.
Emery Glover scored 15 to lead the Panthers while teammate Kerry Dixon pitched in 10.
Hampton 81, Jenkins (Ky.) 22
ROGERSVILLE — The Lady Bulldogs burst out to a 44-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Nearly every player that saw the floor scored for Hampton and three players reached double-figures.
Macy Henry led the way with 13 while Linsey Jenkins and Faye Carrico each had 12.
The Lady Cavaliers were led by Alexis Richie and Emma Stewart, each with 10.
Happy Valley 61, Hancock County 36
ROGERSVILLE — Maily Guy led the way for the Lady Warriors with 17 points while Kadie Bailey (12) and Marcida Moore (11) also finished in double-figures.
Reagan Collins scored 11 for Hancock County.Cherokee 58, Phelps (Ky.) 34
ROGERSVILLE — Macy McDavid scored a game-high 23 points for the Lady Chiefs in an opening-round win at the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash.
Kylea Weddington scored 12 to lead the Phelps quintet.