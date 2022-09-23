CLINTON — Cade Russell was stopped a yard short on a 2-point conversion attempt in overtime as Elizabethton, losing 35-34 to Anderson County, fell short of upsetting the state’s No. 2-ranked team on Friday night.
Elizabethton led 21-7 at halftime and 28-21 in the second half, but each time the Mavericks rallied for a tie.
In overtime, Walker Martinez hit Bryson Vowell to give Anderson County a 35-28 lead. The Cyclones answered with a 10-yard scoring run from Nate Stephens, and decided to go for the win.
Stephens carried 22 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cyclones’ attack. Dalton Mitchell was 11 of 17 for 66 yards passing with two scoring tosses.
For Anderson, Martinez finished 23 of 36 for 226 yards and four scores. Nick Moog led the ground attack with 23 carries for 107 yards and a score.
Cloudland 40, Cosby 24
COSBY — Gage McKinney was a workhorse with 36 carries for 336 yards and four touchdowns as the Highlanders grounded the Eagles.
Pije Holtsclaw added 10 carries for 63 yards, plus he made a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown on defense. Jacob Stinnett led the team with 11 tackles. With linemen Cayden Cordell, Silas Burleson and Dylan McClellan paving the way on both sides of the ball, Auston Caraway had six tackles.
Pisgah, N.C. 34, David Crockett 10
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Trailing 14-10 heading into the fourth quarter, the Pioneers were doomed by a pair of costly turnovers.
Crockett had briefly taken a 10-7 lead when Jake Fox scored on a quarterback sneak with 29 seconds left in the third quarter. The Black Bears returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to pull ahead. Two interceptions in the fourth were turned into Pisgah scores.
Chase Schroeck had given the Pioneers an early 3-0 lead when he booted a 28-yard field goal.
Tennessee High 34, Abingdon 14
ABINGDON, Va. — Quarterback Jimmy Phipps had four touchdowns, including a 42-yard scamper, in leading the Vikings over the Falcons.
Special teams also proved to be a difference as Tennessee High blocked two punts and Maddox Fritts had a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The Vikings own punter, Thatcher Hutton, was successful able to flip the field and pin Abingdon in key moments.
The Falcons produced a solid ground attack with Alex Hawkins gaining 82 yards on 16 attempts and Ector Taylor rushing 17 times for 77 yards. Hawkins and Will Henley each scored a touchdown.
Abingdon’s Brayden Self collected seven tackles and a quarterback sack.