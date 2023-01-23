Roundup: Crockett girls lose late lead against Jeff County From staff reports Staff reports Jan 23, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DANDRIDGE — Despite 30 points for David Crockett’s Brylee Tullock, Jefferson County rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit.The Lady Patriots got a matching 30 points from Madi Hawk and knocked off David Crockett 57-52 in girls high school basketball Monday night.Jefferson County went on an 18-2 run to claim the non-conference victory and improve to 12-8 on the season.Crockett fell to 17-5. Aaliyah Story totaled 12 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Pioneers.BOYS Jeff County 67, David Crockett 57DANDRIDGE — Cy Mincey and Kip Parker sparked a second-half rally for the Patriots.Crockett worked its way to a 32-22 halftime lead, but Jeff County went on a 14-0 third-quarter run and outscored Crockett 22-3 in the period. Latest Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Armed Forces Basketball Staff reports Follow Staff reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR