DANDRIDGE — Nate Conner went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs to lead Science Hill to a 3-1 baseball win over McMinn County in a Playing for a Cure game Thursday at Jefferson County.
Starting pitcher Austin Denham struck out six and allowed five hits over 4 2/3 innings to get the win. Hagan Gibson threw the next 1 1/3 innings before Landon Smelser finished out in the seventh for his second save of the year.
Josh Marmo drove in the Hilltoppers’ other run.
Johnson County 14, Northwood, Va. 4
MOUNTAIN CITY — Dakota Holt had four hits, four RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Longhorns over the Panthers.
Carson Jennings was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and Kaden Blevins scored three runs. Jennings went 4 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and Ethan Smith finished the game.
Gate City, Va. 13, Sullivan East 5
GATE CITY, Va. — Brayden Cox went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored as the Blue Devils scorched the Patriots. Eli McMurray and Ethan Fleming each had three hits and scored three times.
Brendan Cassidy, Dakoda McMurray and Layton Barnett finished with two hits apiece. For Sullivan East, Ethan Waters reached base three times and scored twice.
Unaka 9, Cosby 6
COSBY — Freshman Rylan Crabtree was particularly effective in the nine-hole, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Rangers to the road win.
Unaka had 13 hits overall with Joe-Z Blamo, Brayden Powell and Logan Lewis also finishing with two hits. Landon Ramsey drove in two runs and scored twice, in addition to striking out six to earn the win on the mound.
South Greene 5, Hampton 2
HAMPTON — Josh Whitson had a tough-luck loss, giving up just two hits in an error-filled game for the Bulldogs. The game was called in the sixth inning due to problems with the lights.
Cherokee 17, Austin-East 0
ROGERSVILLE — Cole Putnal homered and drove in two runs, while Aidan Webb was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Chiefs. Taking advantage of eight Roadrunner errors, Parker Travis, Brady LeRoy and Mason Emery each scored two runs.
Jake Elliott and Noah Hunter combined to give up just two hits over five innings.
SOFTBALL
Science Hill 8, Greeneville 2
Ally Presnell, Beth Pridemore and Lora Wilgus produced multiple hits for the Lady Hilltoppers, who totaled 11 as a team in winning the opening game of the East Tennessee Classic.
Madi Holstein picked up the pitching win, yielding two earned runs over four innings. Allowing five hits, she struck out three batters.
Daniel Boone 7, Thomas Walker, Va. 0
Katie Sparks tossed a no-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Lady ’Blazers against the Lady Pioneers. She also was 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs.
Daniel Boone 1, Volunteer 1
Kaleigh Quesinberry had 10 strikeouts and gave up one run on five hits for the Lady ’Blazers.
Addison Fischer finished with 11 strikeouts and also allowed five hits for the Lady Falcons in the six-inning contest. Audrey Moorhouse was 2-for-3 and scored Boone’s only run. Quesinberry had the RBI double.
Elizabethton 6, Johnson County 2
ELIZABETHTON — Maely Ingram knocked two triples, had two RBIs and scored twice to lead the Lady Cyclones to the win over the Lady Longhorns.
Emma O’Quinn also had two hits and two RBIs, while Mollie Johnson had two hits, including a triple. Cheyenne Poiroux also had two hits, while Lela Byrd scattered six hits in a complete game. Mattie Jones had two hits to lead Johnson County.
Unicoi County 7, John Battle 5
ERWIN — Kendell Hensley had two hits and scored twice to lead the Lady Devils over the Lady Trojans. Skylar Tipton drove in two runs, while Cami Peterson gave up five hits over 5 2/3 innings for the win.
Dobyns-Bennett 11, Hendersonville, N.C. 10
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Maci Clark had a walk-off single to score Catie Zani and lift the Lady Indians.
Clark had two hits and three RBIs to lead the D-B offense.
Allie McConnlee homered and had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Haigan Depew drove in two runs, while Haley Porter and Julianne Tipton each had two hits.
Gate City, Va. 14, Sullivan East 1
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Devils belted out 14 hits, including six for extra bases, in the blowout win over the Lady Patriots.
Ada Gillenwater led the way with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Lauren Monroe blasted a three-run home run.
KK Baker had a home run with two RBIs and two runs scored. She also retired all nine batters in three innings pitched.
Addie Gibson had two stolen bases, two runs scored and a RBI. Kady Davidson and Makayla Bays each had two hits and two runs, while Savannah Monroe also finished with two hits. Carly Bradford drove in East’s only run.
SOCCER
Volunteer 4, Grainger 2
RUTLEDGE — Cameron Cox scored all four goals for the Falcons in the win over the Grizzlies. He has 10 goals through the first two games.
Ethan Lukens provided two assists, while Aiden Owens and Ethan Lukens both added an assist. Jackson McLain had a solid night in goal.
Union, Va. 6, Sullivan East 1
BLUFF CITY — Brayden Wharton totaled four goals and an assist in the Bears’ win over the Patriots.
Christian Fannon netted two goals, while Reyshawn Anderson, Keyshawn Anderson and Ean Schenck each had an assist.
Goalkeeper Carlos Anderson finished with 14 saves.