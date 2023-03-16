baseball clip art

DANDRIDGE — Nate Conner went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs to lead Science Hill to a 3-1 baseball win over McMinn County in a Playing for a Cure game Thursday at Jefferson County.

Starting pitcher Austin Denham struck out six and allowed five hits over 4 2/3 innings to get the win. Hagan Gibson threw the next 1 1/3 innings before Landon Smelser finished out in the seventh for his second save of the year.

