DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Reagan Cash posted a strong all-around effort as David Crockett rallied from a four-point deficit with two minutes to go to beat Fairdale, Kentucky, in Tuesday’s portion of the Sunshine Classic.

Cash, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, piled up 17 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks in the Pioneers’ 65-58 quarterfinal victory over the Bulldogs.

