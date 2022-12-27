DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Reagan Cash posted a strong all-around effort as David Crockett rallied from a four-point deficit with two minutes to go to beat Fairdale, Kentucky, in Tuesday’s portion of the Sunshine Classic.
Cash, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, piled up 17 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks in the Pioneers’ 65-58 quarterfinal victory over the Bulldogs.
Colin Beason and Drake Shingledecker each scored 13 points as the Pioneers led most of the contest before Fairdale briefly took the lead.
Jacob Arnold came through with 10 points. Crockett advanced to play Cambridge, Georgia, in Thursday’s semifinals.
Peachtree Ridge, Ga. 70, Science Hill 58
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Going 7 of 11 from the field, Jaysahn Swartz recorded 18 points in a Sunshine Classic loss for the Hilltoppers.
Swartz nailed three shots from 3-point range. Science Hill’s Noah Ratliff bundled 10 points with eight assists and eight rebounds.
Peachtree Ridge essentially won the game in the opening quarter, outscoring the ’Toppers 31-15. For the game, the winners shot 63% (30 of 48) from the field.
Unicoi County 65, Demopolis, Ala. 48
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Doing nearly all of his damage on six 3-point buckets, Grant Hensley pumped in 21 points in leading the Blue Devils to a victory in the Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Hoops Tournament.
Eli Johnson contributed 13 points to the winning cause. He scored seven in a 17-6 Unicoi second quarter, then Hensley scored eight as the Devils put up 16 third-quarter points to Demopolis’ nine.
Lucas Slagle packed quite a wallop for Unicoi. He accumulated 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked seven shots.
Rafe Merriweather had 18 points and Zamarian Johnson 13 to pace the school from Alabama.
Scott County, Ky. 69, Elizabethton 49
PIGEON FORGE — Dalton Mitchell hit six 3-point shots as part of a 21-point effort and Nate Stephens scored nine, but the Cyclones weren’t able to keep pace in the King of the Smokies opener.
The Cardinals, who had a 17-2 advantage in free-throw attempts, were led by Nick Mosby with 16 points and Micah Glenn with 15.
West Ridge 70, Austin-East 56
STRAWBERRY PLAINS — Wade Witcher produced 16 of his 25 points after halftime, playing a prominent role in the Wolves pulling away from the Roadrunners at the Knox Carter Christmas Tournament.
The two teams were deadlocked, 33-33, at intermission.
West Ridge piled up 11 treys for the contest, getting five from Witcher — who made four long-distance conversions in the second half. Avery Horne authored a 13-point performance with Will Harris netting 11.
Shane Cherry fired in 23 points to show the way for Austin-East. Juwaan Troutman totaled nine.
Oak Ridge 75, Hampton 51
MARYVILLE — Competing in the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament, the Bulldogs absorbed a rare one-sided setback after being outscored 39-21 in the opening half.
Brennen Scott was the main man for unbeaten Oak Ridge (11-0), hitting for 19 points. Cooper Williams chimed in with 10 while Ray’quan Watson netted nine.
Held to two points before intermission, Hampton’s Cadon Buckles wound up scoring 15. Dylan Trivett coupled nine points with five rebounds for the Bulldogs, who were guilty of 27 turnovers and failed to hit a 3-pointer.
GIRLS
Hampton 70, Volunteer 57
HAMPTON — Linsey Jenkins racked up 23 points, Macy Henry and Madi McClain each supplied 15 and the Lady Bulldogs thrived in a Chick-fil-A Classic semifinal clash.
Taylor Berry, too, reached double figures in the victory, scoring 11. McClain dropped in four of eight 3-pointers for Hampton, which led 38-22 at halftime after a 24-10 second quarter. The Lady ’Dogs meet Cosby, which advanced by knocking off Johnson County, in Thursday’s 7 p.m. championship.
The Lady Falcons were paced by Kendra Huff with 21 points.
Unicoi County 56, Demopolis, Ala. 26
PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Lady Devils had three players in double digits and held Demopolis to nine first-half points as they tamed the Lady Tigers.
Faith Bennett found the bottom of the net for 14 points to lead Unicoi County. Jocelyn Metcalf accounted for 11 points and Olivia Bailey had 10.
Ashiana McNeeley was the lone Demopolis player in double figures with 11 points.
Science Hill 56, Prestonsburg, Ky. 30
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Lexi Green swished the nets for 22 points and Kathryne Patton totaled 13 as the Lady ’Toppers defeated the Blackcats in the Sunshine Classic.
Science Hill will face Georgia’s Cambridge in the semifinal round.
Bath County, Ky. 52, Tennessee High 38
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ashtyn Barrett poured in 24 points for Bath County, which broke away from the Lady Vikings with a 21-9 third quarter.
Makenna Day totaled nine points for the winners in the opening round of the Sunshine Classic.
Tennessee High, which trailed 24-22 at halftime, was topped by Anna Kate Kinch with 11 points and six rebounds. Chase Wolfenbarger added 10.
The Lady Vikings struggled at the foul line, going 11 of 24.