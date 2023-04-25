BLOUNTVILLE — Ava Saul provided a two-hit shutout over six innings as Daniel Boone wrapped up the Big 5 Conference regular season championship with a 10-0 victory at West Ridge.
Maci Masters hit a two-run home run, while Riley Croley, Kayleigh Quesinberry and Korie Thompson also ended with two RBIs. Anna Richardson had two hits and scored three runs.
Madison Chapman and Victoria Browder had hits for the Lady Wolves.
David Crockett 8 Science Hill 7
Brylee Tullock hit a walk-off double to score Sydney Hodges and lift the Lady Pioneers over Science Hill.
Megan Davis went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, two doubles and three RBIs. Avery Hope had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Tullock and Hodges also ended with two hits.
Science Hill, which rallied from a 7-1 deficit, was led by Lora Wilgus, who went 4-for-4. Isabella Meeks and Maddie Kelley each drove in two runs.
Volunteer 1 Tennessee High 0
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Falcons’ Addyson Fisher fanned 17 batters in a two-hit shutout to emerge the winner of a pitchers’ duel with the Lady Vikings Rylee Fields.
Kendra Huff had two hits for Volunteer, while Jayden Ford singled to drive in Avery Weston for the game’s only run. Fields scattered six hits in the tough-luck loss.
Unicoi County 13 Sullivan East 9
BLUFF CITY — After losing the lead in the sixth inning, the Lady Devils roared back with eight runs in the top of the seventh to defeat the Lady Patriots.
Kendell Hensley clubbed a solo home run and Peyton Higgins followed with a two-run shot. Higgins finished with four RBIs, while Destiny Bridges had three hits and three RBIs. Hensley finished with three hits and three runs.
Skylar Tipton was 4-for-5, while Laurel Osborne, Jala Chandley and Kynzie Jones each had two.
Olivia Ashbrook smashed a two-run home run and had three RBIs total to lead the Lady Patriots. Keelye Fields had a 3-for-5 day with three RBIs, and Evie Leonard had two hits and scored twice.
Elizabethton 12 Johnson County 1
MOUNTAIN CITY — Kenidy Harris batted 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles as the Lady Cyclones belted out 17 hits overall.
Cheyenne Poiroux and Hannah Morgan each had two hits and three RBIs, while lead-off Maely Ingram was 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Mollie Johnson and Emma O’Quinn also had two hits and Grace Whaley scored three times. Lilly McDuffie stayed in command for the complete-game win.
Hannah Fritts had a solo home run in the sixth inning for Johnson County’s lone run. The Lady Longhorns also got a 3-for-3 effort from Autumn Shepherd.
Happy Valley 18 Tri-Cities Christian 13
ELIZABETHTON — Ella Marvel had three hits and three runs scored as the Lady Warriors outslugged the Lady Eagles.
Aleah Grindstaff also scored three runs, while Julie Nieminski, Reagan Smith and Maleah Green all had multiple hits.
Hampton 13 University High 3
The Lady Bulldogs did their damage in the second and third innings for the five-inning win over the Lady Bucs.
Briley Davis was 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Mallory Lamb had a two-run double, while Abby Willis and Rachel Fair had two RBIS.
Lauren Tucker was 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead University High.
North Greene 4, Unaka 0
ELIZABETHTON — Cambell Gaby finished with eight strikeouts and allowed just three hits in the Lady Huskies’ win over the Lady Rangers. Haley Bailey was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Paysli Randolph also had two hits.
Mollie Buckles was 2-for-2 and reached base another time on a walk to lead Unaka.
BASEBALL
Unicoi County 8 Volunteer 0
ERWIN — Kolby Jones threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts as the Blue Devils defeated the Falcons.
Lucas Slagle blasted a three-run home run, while Nicky Satterly had a solo home run and also finished with three RBIs. Alex Green and Brayden Hendrickson each had two hits and scored two runs. Chris Chavez also totaled two hits.
Elizabethton 5 Sullivan East 3
BLUFF CITY — Peyton Johnson drove in three runs, which included a solo home run, as the Cyclones raced out to a 5-0 lead and held on against the Patriots.
Bryson Rowland and Brilee Hurley each had two hits. Jake Witcher and Connor McCormack finished with two hits apiece to lead Sullivan East.
South Greene 9 Happy Valley 6
ELIZABETHTON — Ty Johnson had two hits and drove in three runs for the Warriors, who rallied with two runs in the final inning.
Tucker Shoun had two hits and scored three runs. Nakota Graham also scored three times, while Pedro Colunga finished with a pair of RBIs.
Morristown West 2 University High 0
Charlie Dewald had seven strikeouts in the complete-game shutout and helped his cause by going 2-for-3 with a RBI for the Trojans. Bryson Jenkins was also 2-for-3 and drove in the other run.
Knox Poston matched Dewald by scattering six hits over a complete game. He finished 3-for-3 at the plate.
FCA Flames 9, Hampton 5
PINEY FLATS — John Melandez went 4-for-4 to lead the Flames over the Bulldogs. Keith Austin was on the mound.
Ryder and Brody Hicks each had multiple hits for the Bulldogs.
The Flames also defeated Hampton 9-4 in a late Monday game. Melandez was 4-for-4 in that game as well, while Carson Shah was 3-for-3 with three runs scored.
Jaden Kuhn and Johnathan Greenwell each had two hits for Hampton.
Unaka 11 Cedar View Christian 1
KINGSPORT — Landon Ramsey finished with a dozen strikeouts and allowed just one hit in the Rangers’ victory over the Seahawks.
Logan Lewis had two doubles and provided two RBIs and two runs scored. Jamol Blamo drove in three runs and Connor Vines had two hits.
Cherokee 6, Grainger 0
ROGERSVILLE — Keaton Lawson had seven strikeouts over a four-hit shutout as the Chiefs got the best of the Grizzlies.
Brady Leroy put Cherokee ahead with a three-run home run in the second inning. Aidan Webb scored a pair of runs.
SOCCER
Volunteer 6, East 0
CHURCH HILL — The Falcons celebrated Senior Night with a blast. Ethan Lukens led the way with two goals and two assists.
Cameron Cox and Peyton Castle each netted two goals. Aiden Nelms and Nolan Amyx added assist. Lucas Gilliam was in goal for the shutout.
Greeneville 8 Elizabethton 0
GREENEVILLE — Drew Shelton had a hat trick and Samuel Gourley finished with two goals in the Greene Devils’ romp.
Josue Castillo, Austin Beets and Spencer Robinson provided the other goals.
Unicoi County 2 Tennessee High 1
ERWIN — The Blue Devils won 4-3 on penalty kicks.
Unicoi County scored its regulation goal on a through pass from Emilio Soto to Keilet Rodriguez. Zeke Campbell had two huge stops on the penalty kicks to secure the victory.
James Bowling scored an unassisted goal for the Vikings.
University High 4 West Greene 0
The Bucs had four separate players — Daniel Rojas, Matthew Roberts, Paul Gantley and Andrew Hutchinson — find the back of the net. Sam McGee was in goal for the clean sheet.
CORRECTION
Brayden Buckles was the Elizabethton player who drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Cyclones an 8-7 walk-off win over Morristown East on Monday night.