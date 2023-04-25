BLOUNTVILLE — Ava Saul provided a two-hit shutout over six innings as Daniel Boone wrapped up the Big 5 Conference regular season championship with a 10-0 victory at West Ridge.

Maci Masters hit a two-run home run, while Riley Croley, Kayleigh Quesinberry and Korie Thompson also ended with two RBIs. Anna Richardson had two hits and scored three runs.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you