Jake Davenport had a bases-clearing triple and Chandler Justice brought him home the next at-bat with a walk-off single as Daniel Boone rallied for an 11-10 win over rival David Crockett in Thursday’s late Big 5 Conference baseball game.
The Trailblazers scored five runs in the bottom frame after the Pioneers had scored three runs in the top of the seventh.
Davenport finished 2-for-3 with the three RBIs and two runs scored. Justice drove in two runs, while Ethan Roller also went 2-for-3. Davenport went the first 4 1/3 innings on the mound. Jaiden Henry threw the next two before Roller finished and picked up the win.
Nate Walters drove in three runs, which included a solo home run, to lead the Pioneers. Ronnie Hall finished with two RBIs, while Carson Mosier, Connor Rary and Aidan Clark scored two runs apiece. Starting pitcher Gage Peterson struck out nine batters and gave up just two hits over the first four innings.
Tennessee High 17, Moon Area, Pa. 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Gage Graziano went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and six RBIs to lead the Vikings over Moon Area, Pa., in the Ripken Experience tournament.
Rylan Henard was 2-for-3 with four runs scored, while Andrew Dingus was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and three runs. Isaac Blevins had two hits and drove in two runs.
Pitchers Cainan Meyers and Kaleb Feathers combined for 11 strikeouts.
Cherokee 11, Maryville Christian 1
KODAK — Cole Putnal and Aidan Webb each drove in a pair of runs, while Jake Elliott scored three times to lead the Chiefs over the Lions.
Cherokee got a fast start, scoring five runs in the first inning and opening an 8-0 lead by the middle of the fourth. Parker Travis scored twice. Webb and Tyler Lawson combined to strike out eight and only give up two hits over seven innings.
SOFTBALL
Thursday
Unaka 13, Happy Valley 1
ELIZABETHTON — Hailey Gilman banged out three hits for the Lady Rangers, who built a 9-0 lead over the first two innings.
Unaka's Jill Faust, Kyle Blevins, Lyndie Ramsey, Mattie Salyer, Alisha Harrell, Katlyn Dugger and pitcher Trinity Boweres accounted for two hits apiece.
SOCCER
David Crockett 4, University High 1
Diego Cook scored all four goals for the Pioneers' 4-1 win over University High on Friday afternoon. Cole Stopfel assisted on two goals and Emmanuel Ruiz did on another.
Daniel Rojas had the Bucs’ lone goal with an assist from Able Pate.
West Ridge 3, Westmoreland 1
GATLINBURG — Kendall Burton scored two goals and Joshua Cody had the other as the Wolves took down the Eagles. Burton dribbled through defenders and got off a shot for the first goal. Carson Whisnant and Caleb Quinstra assisted on the other West Ridge goals.