Jake Davenport had a bases-clearing triple and Chandler Justice brought him home the next at-bat with a walk-off single as Daniel Boone rallied for an 11-10 win over rival David Crockett in Thursday’s late Big 5 Conference baseball game.

The Trailblazers scored five runs in the bottom frame after the Pioneers had scored three runs in the top of the seventh.

