ERWIN — Yielding only two second-quarter points, Unicoi County went on to knock off Upper Lakes Conference foe Volunteer 50-38 in a boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
Grant Hensley was the Blue Devils’ leader offensively with 15 points. Eli Johnson scored 12 points; he and Hensley were a combined 12 for 12 at the free-throw line.
Joltin Harrison scored 14 points to lead Volunteer’s efforts.
Sullivan East 63, Elizabethton 58
ELIZABETHTON — Three weeks after their triple-overtime classic, the Patriots avenged the loss behind a 24-point effort by Drake Fisher.
Other high scorers for Sullivan East were Tyler Cross with 19 points and Jacob Witcher with 12.
Dalton Mitchell paced the Cyclones with 20 points. Will Churchill and Mason Ball added for 12 points each.
Hampton 70, Johnson County 67
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Bulldogs held on for a close win in the rivalry game behind 23 points from Cadon Buckles and Hayden Campbell’s double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Geno Carrico added to the output with 13 points, while Michael Anspaugh had four assists offensively and seven deflections.
Dalton Robinson was Johnson County’s top scorer with 19 points. Connor Simcox also reached double figures with 13 points.
Lakeway Christian 50, Providence Academy 37
Cross Chadwick put up a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Knights in their loss to the Lions.
Isaiah Peters-Daniels came through with 11 points and seven rebounds.
GIRLS Elizabethton 76, Sullivan East 40
ELIZABETHTON — Paced by Renna Lane with 15 points, the Lady Cyclones placed four players in double-figure scoring as they walloped the Patriots.
Lane canned five of her team’s nine 3-pointers. Marlee Mathena and Lina Lyon both accounted for 14 points while Reiley Whitson came through with 13. Olivia Holly chipped in eight.
Jenna Hare produced better than half of Sullivan East’s point total, scoring 22.
Unicoi County 51, Volunteer 32
ERWIN —Olivia Bailey deposited 19 into the Lady Blue Devils’ attack, and Unicoi County moved into sole possession of second place in the Upper Lakes Conference.
Jocelyn Metcalf added 10 points to the winning cause with Haley Rush chipping in nine.
Leading the Lady Falcons was Emily McPherson with 13 points. Veda Barton tallied nine.
Chuckey-Doak 47, Happy Valley 46
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Warriors lost a heartbreaker when a potential game-winning shot that bounced around the rim missed at the buzzer.
Saniah Atchison led the Lady Knights with 15 points. Faith Yoakley finished with 12 points and Kennedy Brown scored eight.
Kadie Bailey led all scorers with 17 points for Happy Valley. Mailey Guy came through with 12 points and Cayden Anderson netted nine.
Hampton 88, Johnson County 45
HAMPTON — The Lady Bulldogs had five players reach double figures and two others come close in the rout of the Lady Longhorns.
Linsey Jenkins led the pack of Lady ’Dogs with 16 points, while Piper Helle and Madi McClain each finished with 14. Macy Henry and Taylor Berry had 11 points apiece, Hannah Smith scored nine and Faye Carrico ended with eight.
Brookanna Hutchins paced Johnson County with 15 points and Aubree Baird supplied 11.
Providence Academy 75, Lakeway Academy 52
Kinley Painter posted a triple-double with 27 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as the Lady Knights took care of business against the Lady Lions.
Addie Wilhoit had a team-best 28 points in the win.