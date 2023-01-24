basketball clip art

ERWIN — Yielding only two second-quarter points, Unicoi County went on to knock off Upper Lakes Conference foe Volunteer 50-38 in a boys basketball contest Tuesday night.

Grant Hensley was the Blue Devils’ leader offensively with 15 points. Eli Johnson scored 12 points; he and Hensley were a combined 12 for 12 at the free-throw line.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you