West Ridge’s 1-2 punch of Dawson Arnold and Wade Witcher overcame an outstanding individual scoring effort by Jamar Livingston in the Wolves’ 72-63 high school boys’ basketball victory over Daniel Boone on Friday night.
Arnold, the Wolves’ tough post player, totaled 20 points and Witcher accounted for 18 in the road win at Boones Creek School. Avery Horne aided the cause with 12 points and Trey Frazier scored eight.
Livingston continued a torrid scoring pace with 36 points, including hitting all 13 free throws. Peyton Long was next up with 10 for the Trailblazers and Landon Kirkpatrick scored eight.
Tennessee High 56, Unicoi County 48
BRISTOL — The Vikings took a big step in regaining control of the Upper Lakes Conference race with the win over the Blue Devils.
Brandon Dufore led a balanced Tennessee High attack with 16 points. Creed Musick and Colin Brown were right behind with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Lucas Slagle was Unicoi County’s leader with 14 points. Kolby Jones was the other player in double figures with 10 points while Eli Johnson and Jackson Simmons each scored nine.
Volunteer 77, Elizabethton 67
ELIZABETHTON — Joltin Harrison delivered a jolt for the Falcons with 26 points in the win over the Cyclones.
He was aided by a trio of double-digit efforts from teammates Blake Head (15), Andrew Knittel (14) and Cason Christian (13).
Elizabethton post Mason Ball led his team’s efforts with 19 points while Nate Stephens scored 13.
Johnson County 48, Chuckey-Doak 40
AFTON — The Longhorns locked down on defense to knock off the state’s No. 3-ranked team in Class 2A. Johnson County held Chuckey-Doak to just 14 points in the second half and Dalton Robinson did an outstanding job on the Black Knights’ Cadin Tullock to hold him to seven points.
Conner Simcox was Johnson County’s offensive leader with 13
Christian Derry led Chuckey-Doak with 14 points.
South Greene 91, Happy Valley 24
GREENEVILLE — The Rebels scored the first 12 points and it never got any better for the Warriors in the blowout loss.
Hayden Birdwell produced 22 points and 16 rebounds to lead South Greene. Cooper Kelley scored 15 points and Jase Roderick with 12 points.
Dakota Grindstaff led Happy Valley with five.
Hampton 81, Unaka 60
ELIZABETHTON — Cadon Buckles cut loose for 30 points to lead the Bulldogs to the Watauga Valley Conference win over the Rangers.
Hayden Campbell recorded another double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Geno Carrico scored 12 points and Dylan Trivett was right on his heels with 11.
Unaka multi-sport star Landon Ramsey scored 34 for the Rangers.
Providence Academy 43, King’s Academy 42
Sam McAllister hit a shot with 0.9 seconds left as the Knights pulled out the thrilling league win against the Lions. Isaiah Peters-Daniels had a team-high 14 points to lead Providence’s offense and McAllister was next with 13 points.
Nathan Blye ended with eight points and tipped the ball away on King’s last-ditch effort.
App. Christian 66, Tri-Cities Christian 57
RURAL RETREAT, Va. — Abraham Gewelke was efficient 7 of 10 from the field for 18 points in the Eagles’ loss to the Warriors.
Seth Britton scored 14 points and Lofton Looney dished out 10 assists for Tri-Cities.
Cherokee 50, Claiborne 49
ROGERSVILLE — The Chiefs won a thriller when a 15-foot jumper by the Bulldogs’ Cole Holt fell short at the buzzer.
Cherokee’s Will Price was eight points above his average with 21 points, followed by Elijah Jones with 12 points and Colt McClain with 11.
Brady Hamlin hit five treys for 17 points to lead Claiborne. Holt had 15 points and Jake Smith contributed 12.
GIRLS Daniel Boone 53, West Ridge 41
Josie Jenkins and Kyleigh Bacon each sizzled with 15 points to lead the Lady ’Blazers to the Big 5 Conference victory. Lillie Walters connected on 9 of 10 free throws and ended with 11 points.
Rachel Niebruegge paced the Lady Wolves with 13 points and four assists. Alexis Hood battled inside to score 10. Lilly Bates grabbed nine rebounds.
Tennessee High 56, Unicoi County 52
BRISTOL — The Lady Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter to pull out the win over the Lady Devils.
Kendall Cross scored all 18 of her points in the second half to go along with five assists. Anna Kate Kinch tallied 16 points, while Janell Tabor came through with nine points and 14 rebounds.
Allie Lingerfelt topped the Unicoi scoring charts with 14 points. Olivia Bailey and Jocelyn Metcalf each netted a dozen.
Elizabethton 73, Volunteer 47
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Cyclones’ big three combined for 56 points in the rout of the Lady Falcons.
Sharpshooting Olivia Holly totaled 20 points, followed by the whirlwind Lina Lyon with 19 and Renna Lane with 17.
Emmerson Head and Emily Wyatt tallied 11 points apiece for Volunteer.
South Greene 55, Happy Valley 52
GREENEVILLE — The Lady Warriors pushed the perennial powerhouse Lady Rebels to the limit in the Three Rivers Conference contest.
Mailey Guy was Happy Valley’s leading scorer with 18 points. Kadie Bailey was next up with 16 points and Marcida Moore accounted for 13 points.
South Greene got 17 points from Madison Hensley, all in the second half. Jordyn Roderick hit double digits with 11 and Hailey Brooks nearly did with nine points.
Chuckey-Doak 73, Johnson County 44
AFTON — Twelve players scored for the Lady Knights in the home victory over the Lady Longhorns.
Courtnee Jones had a team-best 13 points for Chuckey-Doak. Other double-digit scorers were Kennedy Brown with 11 points and Hayleigh Taylor with 10.
Brookanna Hutchins accounted for half of Johnson County’s total with 22 points. Desirea Robinson ended with eight points.
Hampton 78, Unaka 32
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 56-10 halftime lead and cruised against the Lady Rangers.
Macy Henry led a Hampton onslaught with 23 points. Taylor Berry had a sweet 16, while Madi McClain finished with 13. Linsey Jenkins rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11.
Lyndie Ramsey scored 22 of Unaka’s 32 points.
King’s Academy 50, Providence Academy 47
Kinley Painter colored the court with 24 points and Addie Wilhoit scored 18, but the Lady Knights fell just short in the loss to the Lady Lions.
Cherokee 43, Claiborne 41
ROGERSVILLE — Ava Morgan hit the game-winning, 3-point shot with 27 seconds left in the Lady Chiefs’ thriller against the Lady Bulldogs.
Morgan scored a game-high 19 points for Cherokee and Kyla Howe came through with 13.
Claiborne received 18 points from Hannah Fugate and 10 from Jordan Fultz with 10.