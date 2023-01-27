West Ridge’s 1-2 punch of Dawson Arnold and Wade Witcher overcame an outstanding individual scoring effort by Jamar Livingston in the Wolves’ 72-63 high school boys’ basketball victory over Daniel Boone on Friday night.

Arnold, the Wolves’ tough post player, totaled 20 points and Witcher accounted for 18 in the road win at Boones Creek School. Avery Horne aided the cause with 12 points and Trey Frazier scored eight.

