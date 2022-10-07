BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East added to its homecoming festivities with another offensive explosion Friday night at Alumni Field.
The Patriots routed visiting Union County 54-12 behind three touchdowns from running back Kaden Roberts and 244 yards passing by Drake Fisher.
“Nights like this are just about us doing our jobs,” said Roberts, who also had a blocked punt. “The coaches cut us loose on defense and we just got after them.”
Roberts opened the scoring for East (3-5) with a 5-yard touchdown with 10:05 to go in the first quarter.
On the Pats' next possession, Fisher ran it in from five yards out to put East on top 14-0.
Union County (1-7) silenced the raucous crowd momentarily when Brodie Roberts picked off a Fisher pass in the flat and raced 65 yards for a touchdown.
Fisher wasted little time atoning for his mistake. He connected with Tyler Cross for a 51-yard TD pass to close out the first quarter and East was back in control 21-6.
Roberts blasted into the end zone to start the second quarter on a 6-yard jaunt and the lead bulged to 28-6.
Union had one more statement to make, a 58-yard scoring strike from Joey Stratton to Peyton Ray, but after that, it was all Sullivan East.
Roberts added his third score of the night with Cross hauling in an 8-yard TD pass from Fisher. Fisher, who completed 15-of-27 passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, scored on a nifty 6-yard run with Corbin Laisure notching the final East touchdown after dashing 23 yards.
“You never know when it will be your night,” said Cross, who finished with six receptions for 87 yards and his two scores. “Really, tonight was about the team. None of our passing game would work without our offensive line, they did a great job.”
East coach J.C. Simmons was pleased with his team’s performance.
“The kids did their jobs and stuck to the game plan,” said Simmons. “When we do all the little things, that’s when we are successful. I’m proud of the way our guys continue to battle.”