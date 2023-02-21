Rebels with a cause: South Greene beats Chuckey-Doak for District 1-2A title Staff reports Feb 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save South Greene defeated Chuckey-Doak for the third time this season to capture the District 1-2A boys basketball championship Tuesday night at David Crockett High School.Cooper Kelley scored 25 points for the Rebels in a 73-64 victory over the Black Knights. Jase Roderick came through with 11 points for South Greene and Conner Marshall netted nine.Christian Derry and Ethan Grindstaff each finished with 14 points to lead Chuckey-Doak. Cadin Tullock and Isaiah Treadway were right behind with 13 points apiece.West Greene 95, Johnson County 78Leyton Frye cut loose for 41 points as the Buffaloes raced past the Longhorns in the third-place game.Ethan Turner turned in 22 for the victorious Herd, while Mason McCamey scored 15 and Austin Wampler had 11.Johnson County got a team-best 27 points from Dillon Robinson. Skylar Lawson accounted for 16 points and Connor Pierce finished with nine. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Crafts Latest Videos Recommended for you ON AIR