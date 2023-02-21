Basketball clip art.jpg

South Greene defeated Chuckey-Doak for the third time this season to capture the District 1-2A boys basketball championship Tuesday night at David Crockett High School.

Cooper Kelley scored 25 points for the Rebels in a 73-64 victory over the Black Knights. Jase Roderick came through with 11 points for South Greene and Conner Marshall netted nine.

