ELIZABETHTON — In a county duel, Unaka found enough in the tank on Friday night.
The Rangers scored 16 points in the third quarter and held on to take a 16-12 nonconference football victory over Happy Valley atop Warrior Hill.
With the win, Unaka improved to 3-3 on the year, while HV slipped to 1-5.
Jamol Blamo had 116 yards on 10 carries to power the Ranger ground attack.
Joseph Sowards had 156 yards on 24 carries for HV.
Neither team was able to take advantage of opportunities in the opening half.
HV took the opening drive to the Unaka 11, but a fumble stalled the drive without points.
The teams traded possessions as the first quarter ended scoreless.
Unaka opened the second quarter by converting a fourth-and-3 at its own 20 but was unable to take advantage of the momentum and was forced to punt.
Happy Valley finally broke the stalemate as Sowards found the end zone on fourth down for a 10-yard touchdown — enabling HV to take a 6-0 lead into the half.
The third quarter saw a flurry of activity.
T.J. Thomas received the opening kickoff and went 79 yards for a touchdown to put Unaka on the board.
Landon Ramsey hit Joe-Z Blamo for a two-point conversion and 8-6 Rangers edge.
HV answered quickly as Sowards again scored on fourth down, but was unable to add the two-point conversion.
Jamol Blamo put the Rangers back in front midway through the third quarter as he escaped for a 57-yard touchdown.
Midway through the fourth quarter, HV stopped Unaka on fourth down at midfield, but a fumble ended the drive as the Warriors were unable to rally.
Going 9-of-19 passing for 74 yards, Ramsey added 50 yards on 15 carries. Jamol Blamo added two catches for 29 yards with Joe-Z adding 22 yards on three receptions.
Happy Valley is set to travel to Cumberland Gap next week, while Unaka will have a bye week.
