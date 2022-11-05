Unaka-HV 7 (copy)

Unala quarterback Landon Ramsey (13), shown here in game earlier this season, accounted for 303 yards of offense in Unaka’s playoff win over Greenback.

 Mike Hynes

Unaka’s first football season was in 1950, and over these 72 years they never had a victory quite like the one Friday night.

O’Brien Bennett

Unaka head coach O’Brien Bennett

The Rangers earned their first-ever playoff win, and ironically it came against a team that marked one of the lowest moments in program history. The 44-20 win over Greenback in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 1A playoffs ended a string of 17 straight postseason defeats for the small Carter County school.

