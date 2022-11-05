Unaka’s first football season was in 1950, and over these 72 years they never had a victory quite like the one Friday night.
The Rangers earned their first-ever playoff win, and ironically it came against a team that marked one of the lowest moments in program history. The 44-20 win over Greenback in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 1A playoffs ended a string of 17 straight postseason defeats for the small Carter County school.
“Waking up (Saturday) morning is about the time it really hit me,” Rangers’ head coach O’Brien Bennett said. “It’s emotional. There have been a lot of guys who paid their dues and did the work. It was a great team win, and a great community win. I’m proud as heck of them.”
Unaka’s win also put four Carter County teams in the second round of the playoffs for the first time ever as Elizabethton, Hampton and Cloudland are also still in the mix.
Beating Greenback was significant because it was the school the Rangers forfeited to in the 2016 playoffs. And Greenback also eliminated Unaka in 2019 and 2020.
Thinking about Greenback took Bennett back to 2017, when he “recruited the cafeteria” with Zach Naylor.
“Those guys in their first year bought in,” Bennett said. “They took the lumps and laid the groundwork. It’s hard to convince kids to buy into something you know isn’t going to happen. But they kept coming back to work.”
In Friday’s win, Unaka came out like it was serious in breaking through the playoff barrier. The Rangers found themselves in a position to use a situational play on the first drive. It resulted in a 46-yard touchdown pass from Landon Ramsey to Joe-Z Blamo.
“It’s neat when things work on the field the way they work on the white board,” Bennett said with a laugh.
The Rangers pushed their advantage to two scores, and held a 24-6 lead at the break.
Bennett said he believed Greenback would try an onside kick to start the second half. Despite having the hands team on the field, the Rangers couldn’t keep the Cherokees from recovering the attempt. Greenback drove for a score to make it 24-12.
Another onside kick followed, but this time the Rangers recovered. And they put the ball in the hands of Ramsey.
“We got in a heavy set and turned Landon loose,” Bennett said.
Ramsey’s 40-yard score made it 30-12, and the Rangers never lost control of the game.
“That was the key drive,” Bennett said. “We didn’t attempt a pass in the second half.”
The Rangers broke the school record for points scored in a season with 336, eclipsing last year’s mark.
Ramsey finished with 133 yards passing and two scores. He rushed 22 times for 170 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he added eight solo tackles with three assists and one pass defended.
Joe-Z Blamo added 89 yards receiving with two scores. He also picked off a pass on defense.
Jamol Blamo totaled seven tackles, two for loss, forced a fumble, and added a sack.
“The defense played phenomenal all ballgame long,” Bennett said.
Perhaps the only down note was 165 yards worth of penalties racked up by the Rangers, along with allowing two onside kicks to be recovered by Greenback.
“We still have a long way to go,” Bennett said. “History is made one day and one step at a time. We can’t be satisfied with just this.”