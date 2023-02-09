Finalists were announced for the TSSAA Mr. and Miss Basketball awards and some names familiar to local folks were on the short list that included three players in each classification.
Included in the mix were Unaka's Lyndie Ramsey, representing Northeast Tennessee on the girls' side, and Hampton's Cadon Buckles making the cut on the boys' side.
Also honored were Greeneville's Lauren Bailey, North Greene's Jason Britton, and Knoxville Catholic's Sydney Mains.
The awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State on Monday, March 13.
A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2022-23 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. Head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
This is the 38th year the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players.
RAMSEY GETS SECOND HONOR
Unaka's senior scoring machine was named a finalist for the second consecutive season in Class 1A. She is currently on pace to surpass Courtney McDaniel (Tennessee High) for Northeast Tennessee’s five-on-five scoring record in next week’s district tournament.
Ramsey is averaging over 29 points and 10 rebounds per game along with 2.9 steals and 2.1 assists. She has been named to the TWSA all-state team three times and has a 4.0 GPA.
In Class 3A, Bailey is a Gardner-Webb signee who recently became the program’s fourth 2,000-point scorer in the last 25 years.
A former Liberty Bell Middle standout, Mains — now playing for Knox Catholic — was named a finalist in Division II-AA.
BUCKLES, BRITTON GRAB HONORS
The Watauga Valley Conference has been one of the most brutal in not only the area, but the entire state for Class 1A.
Two of the league’s best players were honored by being named finalists as Buckles and North Greene junior Jason Britton garnered the laurels.
Buckles has led Hampton to a 19-6 record by averaging 24 points and four rebounds per game. He passed 1,000 career points earlier this season. Buckles has scored over 30 points seven times this season and carries a 4.0 GPA along with a 32 on the ACT.
Britton has had a season to remember, scoring a school and Greene County record 56 points in a loss to Unaka earlier this season. He also recently became North Greene’s all-time leading scorer by netting over 1,600 points.