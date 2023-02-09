Finalists were announced for the TSSAA Mr. and Miss Basketball awards and some names familiar to local folks were on the short list that included three players in each classification.

Included in the mix were Unaka's Lyndie Ramsey, representing Northeast Tennessee on the girls' side, and Hampton's Cadon Buckles making the cut on the boys' side.

