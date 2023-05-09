Kayleigh Quesinberry likely didn’t expect to wear Daniel Boone’s new crown this soon.
“We just bought it at Dollar General just before the game,” she said.
And the senior proudly displayed it after lifting the Lady Trailblazers into the District 1-4A championship game and next week’s region tournament. Daniel Boone earned that right with Tuesday’s 4-3 walk-off win over Dobyns-Bennett.
And talk about redemption, the Lady Indians (21-10-2) had just scored the tying run against her in the top of the seventh inning. But Quesinberry then fired a ground ball to shortstop Riley Croley, who turned a double play to keep the score 3-3.
Audrey Moorhouse got on base with a one-out single to right in the bottom of the inning before advancing to second and third on passed balls.
Quesinberry’s ensuing infield grounder stayed just fair inside the first-base line, allowing Moorhouse to score the winning run for Boone (27-7-2).
“I was watching it the whole way, not going to lie,” Quesinberry said. “I was running as fast as I could, and I saw Audrey out of the corner of my eye running home, and I was just ecstatic.”
TRIBE COMEBACK
Boone had led 3-0 since the second inning when Sophie Dean led off the fifth with a double to right. And after Payton Moore’s ground ball single, Dean scored on Julianne Tipton’s sacrifice fly. Allie McConnelee then singled home Moore to make it 3-2.
Dean wasn’t done, hitting a leadoff single in the seventh inning and scoring when Tipton singled to right.
All six of Dobyns-Bennett’s hits came from batters six through nine. Dean and McConnelee both went 2-for-3 to lead the way.
“As good a ball game as you could see,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said.
Hannah Frye went the distance in the circle, striking out five and walking one while giving up just two earned runs.
JUST WIN, BABY
Quesinberry struck out three in the six-hit win and didn’t walk anyone.
Lillie Walters, Anna Richardson, Moorhouse and Quesinberry all had two of the Lady Trailblazers’ nine hits.
“This time of year, you just want to advance to the other side,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Kayleigh was filling up the zone … I thought we did a really good job of jumping out early.
“Our kids never really panicked. I thought our seniors did a good job coming back for us.
Maci Masters sacrificed to center in the first inning to score Croley for a 1-0 lead. Richardson scored Boone’s second run on a fielder’s choice, and Walters made it 3-0 on a shortstop error.
UP NEXT
D-B plays David Crockett, a 10-4 winner over Science Hill, for survival at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner advances to Thursday’s District 1-4A championship game against Daniel Boone along with the Region 1-4A tournament.