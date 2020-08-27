He’s known as Fiddlin’ Carson Peters, but these days he’s also a part of the golf team at Elizabethton High School.
Peters has made a name for himself nationally playing and singing bluegrass music. He’s appeared on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and played the Grand Ole Opry in addition to sharing a stage with the likes of Ricky Skaggs and Vince Gill.
Peters’ band, Iron Mountain, usually spends a lot of time touring. Now, with the coronavirus pandemic bringing the world of live music to a virtual standstill, he’s been spending more time on the golf course.
The 16-year-old is one of the top players on his team as seen by his scores in nine-hole matches that have been in the 30s.
Peters took some time after a recent high school match to answer a few questions.
How long have you been playing golf?
“I’ve been playing since I was about 7. I’ve been a little more serious and competitive since I was 11 or 12.”
When you’re standing over a big putt and feeling nervous, do you tell yourself this is nothing compared to performing on the big stages?
“To a certain degree. I tell myself if I’m nervous that I’ve been in that situation before where people are watching you. But with golf it’s a whole lot different. I’ll trust my musical abilities more than my golf abilities at the moment.”
What do you like about the game?
“I like the mental part. If you don’t have it between the ears, you’re not going to score very well.”
What are the strengths of your game?
“It varies from day to day. This season, I’ve mostly been getting off the tee. I’m hitting fairways and giving myself some opportunities to make some birdies.”
Do any of the golfers on the other teams know they’re playing with a famous musician?
“A couple of times there have been kids at tournaments that recognized me and got a picture with me. I think it’s awesome.”
The band had shows scheduled in Branson, Missouri as well as Louisiana, Texas and Canada — in addition to Rhythm and Roots and the Appalachian Fair — this year. How has the coronavirus pandemic affected your music?
“We have almost 70 shows scheduled this year and I think we’ve played four. It’s hit really hard.”
Well that has given you a chance to play more golf, right?
Yes. I would usually have to miss our practices on Mondays because I was getting back from a show. I’ve gotten to practice more and spend more time on the course on my own just because we’re staying home. I was also able to play on the Sneds Tour a little bit too. I’ve never been able to do that before.”
What do you see in your future?
“It all depends on what opportunities are there. I really want to get a college degree and have a fall-back plan. That way I can pursue music. So the plan is get a degree and then go to Nashville and try to work some stuff out.”
You’ve already made a lot of inroads in the business, haven’t you?
“It’s all about who you know in the music industry. I’ve been lucky enough to have a head start. I’m happy with where I’ve gotten so far. I don’t really want to stop any time soon. I keep pushing myself to do more and hopefully I can make a career of it.”