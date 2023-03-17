For Hanes Torbett, the pyramid of success has a different meaning.
The former Science Hill and University of North Carolina baseball player has been in the Cairo area this month, teaching the game of baseball to Egyptian orphans.
It’s under the umbrella of Because Baseball, and a new world for these Northern Africa kids because the sport is like a foreign language to them.
“Most of them don’t know baseball at all,” said Johnson City’s Torbett. “They know handball, soccer, basketball and volleyball.
“We are basically teaching them how to win the game. So you show them how to run the bases, and how to score a run — which they think is a goal or a point. You have to explain it.”
HOW IT STARTED
Kemp Gouldin founded Because Baseball, endeavoring to build bridges among families, communities and cultures.
“I met him seven years ago at the national prayer breakfast in Washington, D.C.,” Torbett said. “He wanted to bring baseball to Egypt. He almost had a league set up before COVID hit. His goal is to get it going in Cairo, which has 22 million people.”
One thing Torbett said he hasn’t had to teach is love of the game.
“They love it once they get it,” said Torbett, who has coached youth baseball for almost three decades and has worked in insurance and financial services for 20 years. “They don’t want to go back to class. They want to keep playing. They pick the game up quickly, and there is so much joy on their faces.”
Torbett said the goal is to keep things simple.
“We don’t go through the mechanics of hitting or throwing,” he said. “We just play the game. We have a tee, and we use foam bats and foam balls.”
A DIFFERENT WORLD
“We’ve seen the world from a different set of eyes,” Torbett said. “It’s hot and dusty. It’s brown everywhere you look.”
But the language barrier isn’t great.
“They speak Arabic here,” Torbett said. “But every kid speaks English. They easily know two languages and a lot of them know three or even four.”
There’s also a spiritual contrast.
“Ninety percent of Egypt is Muslim,” Torbett said. “There are Christians here, but it is against the law to talk back and forth about religion. We just try to show love through baseball. We try to be like Jesus and love on the kids.”
BIG-LEAGUE HELP
Joining forces with Torbett has been former Major League Baseball player Brandon Bantz. He said his involvement was a God story.
“I really felt God was pursuing my heart, calling me, and saying, ‘This is everything you’ve talked about doing and building,’ ” said Bantz, who played in the Seattle, Washington and Miami organizations. “I wanted to take a step of faith.”
Bantz, whose started a player development company called Catchers Central in Denver, said sports can do great things.
“Sports have the unique ability to break down barriers and walls, and unite people,” he said. “Baseball gives us a platform to reach people.”