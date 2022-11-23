When it comes to basketball IQ, Providence Academy guard Addie Wilhoit is wise beyond her years.
The eighth-grader scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Lady Knights to a 46-40 win over Unicoi County in Wednesday’s opening game at the 33rd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament.
After the contest was knotted at 19 apiece at the break, Wilhoit took over. Besides being the leading scorer, she was able to get her teammates in the action.
“That’s what she does. She scores the ball at a high level,” Providence coach Damon Johnson said. “She can shoot the ball, make basketball plays and get to the rim. She’s a tough handle.”
Taylor Price also hit double digits with a 10-point performance and Kinley Painter ended with eight, including a pair of needed scores in the fourth quarter to fend off a Lady Devils rally.
Faith Bennett and Olivia Bailey spurred Unicoi County's late comeback as they netted 12 points apiece. Bennett sank a pair of free throws to cut the lead to three points before Providence held on for the win.
Jocelyn Metcalf added to the Lady Devils' cause with three 3-point goals and 10 points.
Johnson said he was glad to see his team win over the tradition-rich Unicoi County program. He also lamented a loss to Lakeway Christian in the opening round, which kept Providence out of the tournament semifinals.
“It was a good win against a school that’s got a great program,” Johnson said. “The girls battled and fought hard. We’re happy to make it to the fifth-place game, but I’m a little upset because we could’ve won that Lakeway game.
"But that’s what tournaments are for, to get better, and you can’t dwell on it. Our girls picked it up today and played well enough to win.”
Johnson County 86, University High 49
The Lady Longhorns were too much for the Lady Bucs, down to five players in uniform after players were either injured or out of town.
Despite being short-handed, University High put up a fight, trailing just 14-9 at the end of one quarter before Johnson County’s depth kicked in.
After foul trouble, the Lady Bucs were playing with just three players at the end. University High coach Jasmine Jefferson expects a full roster of nine players to be back next week.
Emma Chandley led UH’s efforts with 15 points and Lemy Ortiz scored 12.
Dominating the inside, Brookanna Hutchins had 24 points to lead Johnson County. Sierra Glenn accounted for 14 points. Peyton Gentry and Kenzie Kelly both finished with 11 points, while Izzy Thomson ended with eight.
Johnson County will play Providence Academy in Friday’s fifth-place game. University High is scheduled to face Unicoi County in the seventh-place game.