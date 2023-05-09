Providence Academy dug a hole early, and that’s never a good recipe against a team with pitching like Christian Academy of Knoxville.

CAK struck for two unearned first-inning runs, and pitcher Jameson Van Ness took care of the rest as the Warriors earned an 8-3 win in the Division II Region 1-A baseball championship at the Knights’ field on Tuesday.

