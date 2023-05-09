Providence Academy dug a hole early, and that’s never a good recipe against a team with pitching like Christian Academy of Knoxville.
CAK struck for two unearned first-inning runs, and pitcher Jameson Van Ness took care of the rest as the Warriors earned an 8-3 win in the Division II Region 1-A baseball championship at the Knights’ field on Tuesday.
“When you play good teams — and that’s all that is left now — it’s hard to spot them a few runs in the first inning and a few runs in the second inning,” PA head coach Jeff Reed said. “It gives them a little room to breathe and maybe do things they may not do in a 0-0 game.
“We kind of fell into that trap where we really weren’t ready to play right away. But with that being said, I thought the kids battled and tried as hard as they could. Sometimes you have to tip your cap to the team you played. They executed well and their pitcher had a real good breaking ball on the hill.”
Both teams are still alive as they head into the sectional round. The Knights (23-7) will play May 17-18 at home in the best-of-three series with a berth in the state tournament on the line.
“We didn’t play our game, but we were fortunate this was not a must-win game,” Reed said.
EARLY WOES
After a two-base error on the game’s first batter, Bennett Rymer drove in a run with a single. Another error and a ground out produced the other run.
CAK added two more runs in the second inning, getting three hits and a sacrifice fly to do the damage.
An error set the stage for another unearned run in the fourth inning, pushing CAK’s lead to 5-0.
Rymer was CAK’s leading hitter, collecting two hits and two RBIs. Sy Keener also drove in a pair of runs.
WARRIORS’ PITCHING
Providence couldn’t get anything going against Van Ness. He allowed just one hit over six innings, striking out seven and walking only one.
The Knights were able to make things interesting in the bottom of the seventh inning. Four straight walks by CAK relief pitchers brought in a run, and another scored on an error. Caleb Cross drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to make it 8-3.
Providence reloaded the bases and had the potential tying run on deck, but CAK pitcher Caleb Knutson got a strikeout to end the threat.