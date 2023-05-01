Providence Academy was victorious in the first TSSAA Division II baseball playoff game in school history.
Tyner Simpson and Josh Owens pitched a five-hit shutout to lead the Knights to a 2-0 victory over Christian Academy of Knoxville. The historical nature of the game wasn’t lost on Providence coach Jeff Reed. It was also a milestone win for the Knights (20-6), who will now host a home regional game on Friday.
“To see where these guys have brought this program, it’s amazing,” Providence coach Jeff Reed said. “The guys before them got better, better and better. These guys have taken the reins, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Nathan Eisfelder drove in both of the Knights’ runs, taking advantage of what he saw on first pitches. Eisfelder gave Providence a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when he got hold of a CAK fastball and drove it deep over right field.
The Knights scratched across another run in the fifth inning when Eisfielder singled to left field to score Manny Leslie.
“The first-pitch fastball, I was sitting on it and decided to take it the other way to get momentum for the team,” Eisfelder said. “Then the insurance run, it was a first-pitch slider, and I just did what I could with it. Luke Jones, their pitcher, threw a great pitch, but I was able to put a barrel on it.”
Providence missed an opportunity to build more of a lead when it had left bases loaded. Still, it didn’t matter with Simpson and Owens taking care of business on the mound. Simpson gave up just three hits, only a double for extra bases over 5 2/3 innings.
Owens handled the pressure at the end when CAK (21-8) loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh. He offered up a pitch which they hit into a force out at second for the game’s final out.
“Simpson battled and battled against a very good team,” Reed said. “That team, they fall off pitches and don’t chase. They make you throw strikes. Simpson never backed down and went right after them.
“Then the sophomore (Owens) broke his hand two weeks ago. He wanted to come back and pitch a week ago. The doctors cleared him and he closes down a very tight game.”
CAK pitcher Luke Jones, a Lincoln Memorial commit, totaled nine strikeouts and the Warriors had 11 strikeouts total. Bennett Rymer went 2-for-3 to lead CAK at the plate.