Providence Academy was victorious in the first TSSAA Division II baseball playoff game in school history.

Tyner Simpson and Josh Owens pitched a five-hit shutout to lead the Knights to a 2-0 victory over Christian Academy of Knoxville. The historical nature of the game wasn’t lost on Providence coach Jeff Reed. It was also a milestone win for the Knights (20-6), who will now host a home regional game on Friday.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

