Providence Academy's Sam McAllister goes between Chuckey-Doak's Christian Derry (33) and Cadin Tullock (4) to draw a foul in the first half of Tuesday's game at the Hardee's Classic basketball tournament.
Providence Academy survived an overtime thriller to start Tuesday's action in the boys’ opening round of the 33rd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament. Defending Hardee’s champion David Crockett and Unicoi County rolled in their openers.
Isaiah Peters-Daniels led Providence Academy to a 62-60 overtime victory over Chuckey-Doak. He scored 16 points, including the game’s final point on a free throw with six seconds left.
The Black Knights missed a couple of chances to tie and send it to a second overtime. They missed a layup, then a put-back attempt by Christian Derry bounced around the rim before falling out and sending the Providence bench into a celebration.
Cross Chadwick provided 13 points for Providence, which was happy to advance to the semifinal round.
“We’re getting closer to where we need to be, where we can compete with the better teams in this area,” Providence coach Damon Johnson said. “We did a good job switching up defenses. We only have a limited number of players, so we have switch defenses and try to outsmart other teams. Chuckey-Doak is a talented, well-coached team and this is a good win for us.”
It was a balanced attack for Providence with nine points for Sam McAllister and eight for Nathan Blye.
Chuckey-Doak was paced by Cadin Tullock, who ended with a game-high 19 points. Derry, the 6-foot-8 post player, powered his way to 13 points, while other double-digit scorers were Dillon Shelton with 12 points and Isaiah Treadway with 10.
David Crockett 63, Unaka 33
The Pioneers had no trouble defending the home court, racing out to a 39-12 halftime lead and cruising to the easy win against the Rangers.
Brody McGuire posted a team-best 16 points. Kolby Jones and Colin Beason each ended with 11 points and Drake Shingledecker dished out five assists. On a night when everyone played, 10 different players were credited with three rebounds.
“Any time you can come out here and get a win, you’ll take it,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “We played well and got everybody in, including all the freshmen. Three out of the four freshmen scored.
"We celebrate tonight, but we will have to get ready for South Greene on Friday night. They’re long and lanky, and are tough in a matchup zone.”
Mason Wilson was Unaka’s leading scorer with eight points.
Unicoi County 62, Happy Valley 26
The rivalry game was one-sided with the Blue Devils leading 35-15 at the break and adding to their advantage throughout the second half.
Grant Hensley hit the 1,000-point milestone with a 3-point goal in the first quarter. He hit five shots behind the arc on his way to a game-high 19 points. Eli Johnson also was effective from long range and totaled 15 points. Stone Sparks worked on the interior for eight points.
Dakota Grindstaff led Happy Valley with eight points.
South Greene 54, North Greene 52
The Rebels hung on for the victory despite a couple of furious rallies by the Huskies in the fourth quarter. North Greene cut a 10-point deficit to one early in the quarter. After South Greene pushed the lead back to nine, the Huskies again cut the lead to one in the final minute.
Jason Britton scored 36 points for North Greene, although his potential game-winning 3-pointer bounced off the rim. The Huskies had another shot to tie before the buzzer sounded, but the final attempt was off the mark.
T.J. Buckner tallied 18 points and Hayden Birdwell contributed 15 to lead South Greene. Connor Marshall added eight.