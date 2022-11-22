Providence Academy survived an overtime thriller to start Tuesday's action in the boys’ opening round of the 33rd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament. Defending Hardee’s champion David Crockett and Unicoi County rolled in their openers.

Isaiah Peters-Daniels led Providence Academy to a 62-60 overtime victory over Chuckey-Doak. He scored 16 points, including the game’s final point on a free throw with six seconds left.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

