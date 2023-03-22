It could be true that Providence Academy’s best baseball days are still in the future, but the Knights are making a strong case for coming of age early.

The Knights are 6-0, including their first-ever TSSAA district wins — a pair of one-run decisions against Lakeway Christian on Monday and Tuesday.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you