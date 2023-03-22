It could be true that Providence Academy’s best baseball days are still in the future, but the Knights are making a strong case for coming of age early.
The Knights are 6-0, including their first-ever TSSAA district wins — a pair of one-run decisions against Lakeway Christian on Monday and Tuesday.
Head coach Jeff Reed, a 17-year major-league catcher with a World Series ring, said the program is approaching the place he hoped it could reach when he arrived four years ago.
“I felt the Lord was leading me to go there and help them have a program the kids could be proud of,” Reed said. “That first year I probably enjoyed more than any year I’ve ever coached. We went 7-14 and (former major-league umpire) Dale Ford was calling one of our games. We were getting beat 9-1 in the third inning. He called me over and said, ‘What are you doing here?’ I told him we’re going to build this thing, and have something the kids can look back at and be proud of themselves. I think we’re getting to that point.”
The Knights have something to play for as this is their first year as a TSSAA Division II school.
“The kids are pumped to be able to play for a championship,” Reed said. “In the postseason you have to have luck on your side, but the players are fired up for it. These kids are working harder than any team I’ve ever seen.”
QUICK START
Providence has wins over tradition-rich Gibbs, Morristown West, Morristown East, Jefferson County and the sweep of Lakeway.
It is a start built on all facets of the game. The pitching has been solid and the hitters have been consistent. Overall, Reed said the players are stronger thanks to work with strength coach Jason Fields.
“This guy is outstanding,” Reed said. “He has made a humongous difference. From other years we were the smallest team, but we have physical guys now. The kids have bought in.”
Assistant coaches have helped, too, Reed said. Former Science Hill head coach Bernie Young is on staff along with Jeremy Owens and Nick Lingerfelt.
“We have the best coaching staff in the state of Tennessee,” Reed said.
LEADING THE WAY
Nathan Eisfelder is the centerpiece of the Knights’ offense. The standout sophomore is already getting looks from college baseball royalty, like Vanderbilt.
“He works extremely hard with Jason Fields and has his body in a good spot,” Reed said. “He’s playing right field this year, but next year he may play in the infield. He’s an athlete who can play anywhere. He has a big upside and works hard, so he will probably reach his upside.”
Eisfelder lifted Providence to a win over Morristown East with a lead-changing fifth-inning grand slam, and is batting .450 on the year.
Other top hitters include senior third baseman Lucas Belcher, who is hitting .560 through six games. Catcher Rinaldo Matti, senior third baseman Tyner Simpson and senior shortstop Caleb Cross are also good sticks. Other seniors for the Knights are Manny Leslie (center field), Nathan Blye (left field) and Levi Hooven (left field).
On the mound, Reed puts the ball in the hands of his No. 1 pitcher every game, he said.
“Whoever is pitching that day is our No. 1,” Reed said. “They are that close in ability.”
Simpson and Belcher are in the starting mix along with Josh Owens and Aidan Sproles. If there is a standout, it’s Simpson, who Reed said has been at the top of the rotation for three years.
“Simpson has signed with Piedmont College and he throws 85 with good breaking balls and throws strikes,” Reed said. “Belcher has signed with Milligan.”
LOOKING AT THE LEAGUE
The King’s Academy and Lakeway Christian are among the top teams while Grace Christian and Concord Christian are battling to get into the mix.
But to reach the top, it means beating the big dogs from Christian Academy of Knoxville. The Warriors are coached by Tommy Pharr, who won several state championships at Farragut before turning CAK into a perennial state-title threat.
“If you want to win the district, you gotta go through them,” Reed said.
LOCAL SCHEDULE
The only District 1 team that was willing to schedule Providence this year was David Crockett.
“I just wish the local teams would play us,” Reed said. “Maybe when we weren’t TSSAA, I could understand it. But now we’re TSSAA and abiding by the TSSAA rules. And when I follow football and basketball for local teams, I see schools that have transfers. Schools in the area have kids who have moved around.
“Our kids want to play against their buddies. It’s not about me, it’s about the kids. They don’t want to drive to Knoxville and get back late. And it’s no longer the case when you play us you won’t get better. You will make us better and we will make you better, and it’s good for the kids.
“I would love to play any local team. I’m hoping we can build a relationship with everybody where we can play them.”