The art of the upset is first and foremost about one thing: believing.
A lot of people around the state looked at Saturday’s Class 1A state basketball championship matchup of Hampton and Middleton and said it would not be a contest.
The Tigers had everything going for them — a Mr. Basketball winner in Roderick Robinson Jr., a sterling record of 30-1, a 25-game winning streak and waltzing through the first two rounds of the tournament.
How could a bunch of under-sized kids from Carter County shock the state’s top-ranked team?
Much like Unaka did in the 2004 Class A semifinals against two-time defending state champion Tennessee Temple, Hampton proved that it is not about the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog.
“The coaching staff really worked hard on game-planning and adjusting,” said Hampton coach Ned Smith, who played on the 1992 state semifinal team. “The kids just played and they really did believe they could win the game. They played with a lot of determination and heart.”
HOW IT HAPPENED
The calling card for Hampton this season has been hard-nosed defense.
Every great artist has a masterpiece and Smith’s came on Saturday against the Tigers and Robinson. The Mr. Basketball winner was puzzled all night, going 6-for-16 from the field with 14 points and was not effective with exception of a late third-quarter stretch.
“They were a lot bigger and quicker than we were, but we kept them off the boards,” Smith said. “We just scrapped and the good Lord let us win in the end.”
If Smith is the master painter, Cadon Buckles is his protégé. The senior guard who was named tournament MVP could not be stopped all weekend, racking up 76 points in three games. His eight points in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s title helped give the Bulldogs the lead and ultimately seal the deal.
Junior big man Hayden Campbell played to his strengths of being skilled in the paint all week. He dominated his less-powerful adversaries in the post and got the Bulldogs started on Saturday with 12 early points.
His free throws and pair of made jumpers in the lane were momentum-shifting points late in the game.
PERSPECTIVE
For the hundreds of people who lined the streets of Carter County, the city of Elizabethton and the community of Hampton as the team bus rolled through, this championship has been a long time coming.
“It really took shape when we turned at the Dollar (General) store to come to the school and we saw all the people,” Smith said in front of a packed VanHuss-White Gymnasium. “It really is awesome. We couldn’t hardly pull the bus in the parking lot.
“Whenever I walked out of that building in 1992, I said I was going to come back and win one of these. It might’ve taken 30 years, but I finally got one.”
The last time Hampton claimed gold in 1960, Dwight Eisenhower was still president and John F. Kennedy was campaigning against Richard Nixon to become the nation’s next leader.
Jerry White was a star on the team along with Willie Malone and Glenn “Cotton” Nave.
The Bulldogs under White’s direction as a coach got so close in 1981 and 1983, falling in the final game to the likes of Bolton and East Robertson respectively.
White — along with teammates Bobby Stout and Carl Roberson, who were also in attendance — finally got to see the title come back to Hampton, 63 years to the day after he helped pull off one of the most impressive runs in state history by upending unbeaten Union City in the finals.
“When you go through that, it’s something that stays with you the rest of your life,” White said. “It really is something that you’ll cherish forever. For most people that know you, that’ll be the first thing that comes to their mind is that you played on a state championship team.
“It’s a really big honor and they didn’t panic. It made me really happy.”