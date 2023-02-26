Jeff Price is following in the footsteps of his favorite poet when it comes to breaking stereotypes.

Besides being a celebrated poet, James Dickey fought in World War II, played football, ran track and was an outdoorsman. Price — whose own poetry collection, “One Steady Glance,” will be released in April — served as the longtime wrestling coach at Jefferson County and Science Hill.

