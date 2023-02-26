Jeff Price is following in the footsteps of his favorite poet when it comes to breaking stereotypes.
Besides being a celebrated poet, James Dickey fought in World War II, played football, ran track and was an outdoorsman. Price — whose own poetry collection, “One Steady Glance,” will be released in April — served as the longtime wrestling coach at Jefferson County and Science Hill.
Price, still an English instructor at Science Hill, began writing poetry in 1990.
“When I went to Carson-Newman to get my teaching certificate, I started reading Walt Whitman, that was the first poetry that I could understand and was accessible,” Price said. “That was the first time I thought that maybe I could write poetry. When I was at Jefferson County, I wasn’t married, by myself a lot, so I wrote a lot during the period from 1992-98.”
Over the years, he’s dabbled in prose, mostly fantasy literature, but has spent most of his time refining his poetry.
Two factors led to his book being published, Price said. He realized he had some talent when his poem, “Falcon Dreaming,” was selected for inclusion in the 2022 James Dickey Review. A former student of his, Kade Jenkins, had his own book of poetry published and encouraged Price to send the company a manuscript.
“They liked it and here we are. I guess I’ve been piddling at it 30-some years and it’s got me writing more now,” Price said.
The multiple types of poetry can be broken down into time periods and by rhyme or meter scheme, Price noted. He said he enjoys a variety of poetry.
“I like James Dickey and I like Walt Whitman, who was in the American romantic period of the 1800s,” Price said. “I like the English romantics of the 1700s, while W.H. Auden, Mary Oliver, Adrienne Rich are some of the modern poets. If you break it down, you find there are different styles with the different time periods. There are all kinds of styles out there depending on what you like.”
As for his own works, he doesn’t go searching for inspiration. It’s more spur of the moment; the poems often involve his wife, Julie, other family members or his students. The personal nature makes them particularly meaningful.
“Almost all the poems I’ve written start with an experience I’ve had with a person,” Price said. “There are a lot of poems about things Julie and I have done together, or things with me and the rest of my family. One day I brought my dog up here (at Science Hill) and was inspired by watching how happy he was running around in the courtyard.”
Price hopes his family and students are able to see and view their shared experiences in a different light. Poetry also forces him to recount those moments in a profound way, he said.
“It can be cathartic and helps you figure things out,” said Price, who is taking a break from coaching and working on a second book. “Before I was married, maybe I was sadder and the things I wrote were more maudlin. Now, I won’t let myself do that. If I write about some negative experience, I’m going to find the positives in that and close with that.
“It’s cool to be able to make art and see what the deeper meanings are. Poetry is good to get me in that place.”
His background is different from most teachers and coaches. He first went to seminary with a goal of becoming a pastor and, while there, got a coaching job in Louisville. It was then his fellow coach asked, “Don’t you think you can serve God as well doing this as working in a church?”
Price said he thought about it and came to the conclusion that he could serve God better working with youth.
He hasn’t ruled out a return to coaching and sees success in more ways than wins and losses.
“Love your kids and do your work,” he said. “I see a lot of guys now who teach kids how to wrestle, but they don’t teach them how to act. That was always important to me. Even if someone thought I was a jerk, they knew our kids were all nice respectful, honorable kids.”