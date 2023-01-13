basketball clip art

BLOUNTVILLE — In the wide-open race that is Big 5 Conference basketball, the David Crockett boys and the West Ridge girls both took big, early-season steps Friday night at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.

Crockett’s boys pounded it inside and overcame a slow start to knock off the homestanding Wolves 68-63, after the West Ridge girls led from start to finish to take out the Lady Pioneers by a 52-47 count.

