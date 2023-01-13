BLOUNTVILLE — In the wide-open race that is Big 5 Conference basketball, the David Crockett boys and the West Ridge girls both took big, early-season steps Friday night at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
Crockett’s boys pounded it inside and overcame a slow start to knock off the homestanding Wolves 68-63, after the West Ridge girls led from start to finish to take out the Lady Pioneers by a 52-47 count.
Pioneer boys coach Cody Connell understands the significance of opening the Big 5 campaign with a pair of road wins, including a victory over Science Hill.
“We have three straight road games to start conference play,” Crockett’s fourth-year boss said. “In my opinion that’s hard as a player, but as a coach I’d rather get those out of the way, especially if you can get two big wins at Science Hill and here tonight against West Ridge.
“That’s big time coming back to our place (later in the season) and it gives us a little bit of momentum. We go to Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday and that will be a big game for us. I’m excited about my guys.”
The Pioneers (10-10, 2-0) dominated the interior to claim this victory, with 6-foot-5 Reagan Cash and 6-3, 215-pound Colin Beason bringing more than the Wolves (11-8, 1-2) and their 2-3 zone could handle.
Beason, a junior, also demonstrated a sweet shooting touch by knocking down three 3-point jumpers on his way to a 21-point night. Cash, just a sophomore, finished with 19 points and impressively yanked down 16 rebounds.
“That’s how we’ve played all year long,” Connell said. “We have an inside-out game because we’ve got so many guys who can handle it inside and they’ve got great moves and strong hands, and if you double down or help down, we have kids on the outside who can shoot it.
“We’ve got three or four big guys that we rotate in there and as a group they’ve really been phenomenal, like tonight. Reagan and Colin were both huge tonight. Those two are strong and physical and both have a great touch around the rim.”
Hot-shooting Wade Witcher pushed West Ridge out to an early advantage that grew to as much as 26-13 with 6:09 left in the second quarter, but Crockett did not panic and worked its way back in a number of ways.
In addition to getting the ball down the low block, Drake Shingle-decker and Jacob Arnold both scored in transition, while Bradley Gouge, Brody McGuire and Beason each buried 3-point bombs as the Pioneers recovered to take a 35-33 lead into the break at halftime.
As Crockett took control of the game on the interior, the Pioneers stepped it up defensively and slowed Witcher considerably.
Witcher finished with 21 points, but 17 of those came in the first half.
“All our guys played great defensively,” Connell said. “I thought Drake Shingledecker and Bradley Gouge played great defense against Wade and of course that was huge for us.”
Witcher was backed by the 14-point outings of Dawson Arnold and Avery Horne.
LADY WOLVES GET IT DONE
West Ridge jumped out to a big lead after one quarter and hung on to beat the defending Big 5 champions in a key, early-season league game.
The Lady Wolves (10-10, 2-1) led 14-6 after eight minutes and held the edge throughout, although Crockett (15-4, 1-1) did cut a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit to 50-47 in the final minute of play.
Two free throws by Fallon Taylor with 10 seconds to play provided the final five-point margin.
and enough cushion to help West Ridge coach Kristi Walling relax
“We finally did what we’ve been practicing on,” Walling said. ... “I feel like we let one slip away at Boone (earlier in the week) in the fourth quarter as we kept turning the ball over. It was like a two-point game and we lost by 20 because we lost our minds in the fourth quarter.
“All we practiced on yesterday was press breaks, keeping our composure, turn and face, ball sweep, instead of just slinging it and panicking. I feel like our kids really stepped up and showed a lot more composure tonight.”
Offensively, West Ridge rode the outstanding game of Allie Reilly, a sophomore who nailed four 3-point jumpers and finished with a game-high 19 points. Teammate Alexis Hood provided good interior support with 11 points.
The Lady Pioneers, who made nine 3-pointers, were led by the 17-point outing of freshman Brylee Tullock.
Crockett trailed 37-34 heading into the final frame before West Ridge opened the final period with a key spurt that left the Wolves leading by 13 points.