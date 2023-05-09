Photo gallery: Science Hill vs. David Crockett soccer Todd Brase Todd Brase May 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Science Hill's Dani El-Minaoui (30) and David Crockett's Elijah Moore (12) race after the ball at Indian Highland Park on May 9, 2023 in Kingsport, TN. Photo: Todd Brase Todd Brase Science Hill's Dani El-Minaoui (11) controls the ball against David Crockett at Indian Highland Park on May 9, 2023 in Kingsport, TN. Photo: Todd Brase Todd Brase Science Hill's Lucas Trull (9) opens the scoring in a game against David Crockett at Indian Highland Park on May 9, 2023 in Kingsport, TN. Photo: Todd Brase Todd Brase David Crockett's Diego Silva (7) controls the ball in play against Science Hill at Indian Highland Park on May 9, 2023 in Kingsport, TN. Photo: Todd Brase Todd Brase David Crockett's Alan Galvan (0) tries to block the goal kick of Science Hill's Isaiah Neal (16) at Indian Highland Park on May 9, 2023 in Kingsport, TN. Photo: Todd Brase Todd Brase David Crockett's Alan Galvan (0) tries to block the goal kick of Science Hill's Isaiah Neal (16) at Indian Highland Park on May 9, 2023 in Kingsport, TN. Photo: Todd Brase Todd Brase Science Hill's Lucas Trull (9) fires off a pass against David Crockett's at Indian Highland Park on May 9, 2023 in Kingsport, TN. Photo: Todd Brase Todd Brase Science Hill's Isaiah Neal (16) controls the ball in play against David Crockett at Indian Highland Park on May 9, 2023 in Kingsport, TN. Photo: Todd Brase Todd Brase Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Action from the 2023 District 1-AAA tournament semifinals Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Todd Brase Follow Todd Brase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Science Hill outburst leads to District 1-3A semifinal win over Crockett Photo gallery: Science Hill vs. David Crockett soccer Photo gallery: District 1-3A soccer, Crockett vs. Science Hill Sullivan East back in baseball playoffs after Unicoi, Elizabethton amend appeals Lady Hilltoppers upset West Ridge, face Crockett for survival Providence Academy advances to East Regional final Baker’s pitching leads GC past Ridgeview Lady Indians defeat Crockett, one win from regionals Should postgame handshake line become a thing of the past? Elizabethton, Unicoi removed from baseball playoffs; Sullivan East may be reinstated ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 105 East Walnut Street Suite 10 Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.