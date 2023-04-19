Two of the area’s best female athletes officially signed to continue their academic and athletic careers on Wednesday.
Unaka’s four-time all-state basketball player Lyndie Ramsey inked with nearby East Tennessee State while Science Hill volleyball libero Molly Williams is going to UNC-Asheville.
RAMSEY STAYING HOME
After racking up numerous accolades during her illustrious career for the Lady Rangers, Ramsey decided she wanted to stay close to home.
“ETSU was a great fit for me and my future education,” Ramsey said. “They have a master’s program for my intended major of being a speech therapist or a teacher.
“It was also pretty close to home for me and I felt very welcome.”
It didn’t hurt either that ETSU is coming off a record-breaking season under first-year head coach Brenda Mock Brown. The Buccaneers set a program record for wins in a season (25) and had the best one-year turnaround in Division I this season.
“After the great year, it really did make it easier for me because I went to a lot of games and I love the intensity that they play with,” Ramsey said. “I usually shoot pretty well in (Brooks Gym), too.”
Ramsey tallied a Northeast Tennessee 5-on-5 record 2,902 points in her four seasons and was a Class A Miss Basketball finalist in her final two seasons.
One of her favorite memories was on Senior Night when she hit a game-winner in front of the home crowd on Stoney Creek.
“We were down by one point and there were 13 seconds left on the clock,” Ramsey said. “We had just fouled and when I got the rebound on a missed foul shot, I took it coast-to-coast and hit the game-winner.”
Her scoring marks may stand for a long while, but she gives well wishes to those that give it a go.
“It does mean a lot to me to be the record holder,” she said. “If someone ever does break my record, I want them to put in just as much if not more time and effort into it than I did.”
WILLIAMS IS A BULLDOG
It’s only fitting that a relentlessly tough player like Williams would go to a school with a bulldog for a mascot.
The Lady Hilltoppers had a highly successful season, finishing 32-9 before falling in the region tournament to Morristown West. Williams was a key part of that run, turning out night after night with eye-popping numbers.
She tallied 731 digs on the season, leading the state and ranking 24th nationally. Her mark is fifth on the all-time TSSAA list and she led the state from wire-to-wire last season.
“Being back out on the court, I was really nervous at first,” Williams said. “It was a new school, but all the girls took me under their wing, especially Autumn (Holmes). They pushed me even on the days when I felt like I couldn’t keep going.”
In a four-year career that started at Sullivan South, took an injury-riddled turn at Daniel Boone and finished in Johnson City, Williams picked up 1,508 career digs.
“The injury really made me the athlete that I am today,” Williams said. “It made me better and I’m glad that I had the opportunity to come play for (former Sullivan South boss Wendy) Ratliff and (Science Hill coach Laura) Cook. They’re probably the best coaches I’ve ever played under. They’re always in my corner.”
One of her more impressive stats off the court is that Williams has a perfect attendance record that goes back 13 years.
Going over the mountain to Asheville, Williams hopes she will be able to contribute right off the bat.
“I went to UNC-Asheville on my last visit and where it’s only an hour away, it really did feel like home,” Williams said. “It’s a great opportunity for everyone that has cheered me on in my four years to come see me play if they want.”