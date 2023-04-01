Any way the wind blows, doesn’t really matter to Major Osbolt, judging by his five hits.
The Science Hill junior knew a fastball was coming and didn’t hesitate to swing. One pitch was all Osbolt needed to give the Hilltoppers their second walk-off win in as many days at the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic. It took eight innings and more than three hours Saturday afternoon, but Osbolt’s one-out line drive to left field scored Josh Marmo and Jackson Berry to give the Hilltoppers a 22-21 win over Cave Spring, Va.
“That was crazy,” Osbolt said.
Almost as crazy as Saturday’s heavy wind at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Even crazier, Science Hill (13-1) trailed 12-2 after 1 1/2 innings. And even when the Hilltoppers scored 14 consecutive runs to take a 16-12 lead, the Knights (4-1) answered with a comeback of their own.
Cave Spring led 20-19 with Science Hill down to its last out of the seventh inning. Ryan Smith kept the Hilltoppers alive when he sent a 2-2 offering to deep right for an RBI triple, tying the game as Nate Conner scored.
“We never quit,” Osbolt said. "We just started to tally on runs and just kept going from there. I think just our energy in the dugout throughout the game was really good. Just never gave up on it.”
And having seen just two curveballs from Cave Spring’s pitcher over the last two innings, Osbolt was ready for the fastball he got. He went 5-for-7 and batted in six runs to lead the Toppers.
HALF A HUNDRED HITS
Both teams accumulated 25 hits white committing three errors in Saturday’s marathon, the heavy winds dramatically affecting where otherwise routine fly balls landed.
Smith went 4-for-6 and finished a home run shy of the cycle. Landon Smelser and Conner both batted 4-for-7 with Jake Bedard, Caden Wells and Marmo each adding two hits. Caden Torraca and Berry both singled once.
“I’ve never seen so many holes in defenses, almost like both teams playing with two less defenders (in the wind),” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said.
Trey Ludy and Sam Scaff both hit 4-for-6 to lead the Knights, who scored six runs in each of the first two innings. Kent Ray’s three-run homer tied the game 16-16 in the fourth, before Cave Spring took an 18-17 lead in the fifth on Gary Proctor’s two-run shot. Both home runs appeared to be deep fly balls at first, before riding the wind over the right-field wall.
COMPOSURE KEPT
Conner, Osbolt, Smith, Bedard and Wells all drove in runs over the first two innings to keep Science Hill within 12-9. Wells’ two-run double gave the Toppers their first lead in the third, before Smelser and Berry made it 16-12 with back-to-back RBI singles.
Five pitchers saw action for Science Hill, Michael Francis getting the start before fellow senior Sunny Majethia pitched a scoreless eighth inning to record the win. Wells, one of three freshmen to pitch along with Nate Stoots and Hagen Gibson, went 3 1/3 innings and struck out three. The Hilltoppers walked five batters.
“Honestly, we threw strikes and made good plays considering the elements,” Edwards said. “That was a tough day to play the ball. Proud of the kids for their pitching and defensive efforts … we didn’t walk a bunch of guys. At the end of the day, that’s why we had a chance to win.”
UP NEXT
The Hilltoppers play host to District 1-4A rival Daniel Boone at 6 p.m. Monday.