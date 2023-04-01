Any way the wind blows, doesn’t really matter to Major Osbolt, judging by his five hits.

The Science Hill junior knew a fastball was coming and didn’t hesitate to swing. One pitch was all Osbolt needed to give the Hilltoppers their second walk-off win in as many days at the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic. It took eight innings and more than three hours Saturday afternoon, but Osbolt’s one-out line drive to left field scored Josh Marmo and Jackson Berry to give the Hilltoppers a 22-21 win over Cave Spring, Va.

