It has moved into the No. 2 spot among the state’s premier matchups.
It’s not Maryville versus Alcoa from a tradition standpoint, as those teams have bagged an untouchable 37 state championships. But Elizabethton and Greeneville’s rivalry has passed all other teams in Tennessee.
Friday in Greeneville, they will meet for the seventh time in four seasons.
The Cyclones and Greene Devils moved ahead of Class 6A powers Oakland and Riverdale, even though those schools have combined for 10 titles. Riverdale hasn’t won a state championship since 2004 and that rivalry has lost a few notches from its state-significance belt.
Elizabethton and Greeneville have combined for seven state titles, including four of the last five in Class 4A — and the Cyclones were chasing another last year before losing in double overtime in the finals.
This year, the Greene Devils appear to be ahead in the chase as they are ranked No. 1 in Class 4A while Elizabethton fell out of the top 10 despite not playing this week. Greeneville opened with blowout wins over Knox Central (49-7) and Grainger (35-0) while the Cyclones were on the wrong end of a 17-7 decision against Science Hill.
Making things more daunting for the Cyclones in terms of their state-level dreams was Anderson County’s absolute pounding of Science Hill on Friday. The 48-6 decision on the Hilltoppers’ home field revealed a wide gap between the Mavericks and the Cyclones at this point in the season.
The good news for Elizabethton is things often change dramatically as the season moves along, especially for well-coached teams. The bad news is the Cyclones will be the underdog as they travel for this showdown. But then again, Elizabethton has won five of the last six meetings.
It should be a big crowd and a very interesting game.
WHO ARE WE?
That’s the question posed for Science Hill and West Ridge’s players as they prepare to meet each other in the Region 1-6A opener.
Both of these teams exited Week 1 with their chests puffed out a little bit, and they earned it. Science Hill disposed of rival Elizabethton by a score of 17-7. West Ridge wore out Volunteer to the tune of 41-6.
But a combined losing score of 81-6 in Week 2 — Science Hill lost 48-6 to Anderson County while the Wolves were blanked by Daniel Boone — changed the narrative.
So Friday’s game could be a defining moment — especially for Science Hill. The Hilltoppers have a tougher schedule for the remainder of the season, and winning the league opener could be the boost of confidence that keeps things from racing off the tracks.
HOW WE VOTED
Here’s a look at how the Johnson City Press/Times News voted in this week’s state rankings.
Class 6A — 1. Oakland, 2. Maryville, 3. Lebanon, 4. Whitehaven, 5. DOBYNS-BENNETT, 6. Riverdale, 7. Cane Ridge, 8. Collierville, 9. Bradley Central, 10. Ravenwood
Class 5A — 1. Rhea County, 2. Page, 3. Springfield, 4. Knoxville West, 5. DANIEL BOONE, 6. Munford, 7. DAVID CROCKETT, 8. Henry County, 9. Nolensville, 10. Station Camp
Class 4A — 1. GREENEVILLE, 2. Anderson County, 3. Upperman, 4. Hardin County, 5. Haywood County, 6. Red Bank, 7. Marshall County, 8. Milan, 9. ELIZABETHTON, 10. South Gibson
Class 3A — 1. Alcoa, 2. Covington, 3. East Nashville, 4. Loudon, 5. UNICOI COUNTY, 6. Kingston, 7. Giles County, 8. Gatlinburg-Pittman, 9. Waverly, 10. CHUCKEY-DOAK
Class 2A — 1. Tyner, 2. HAMPTON, 3. Forrest, 4. Riverside, 5. Union City, 6. Freedom Prep, 7. Harpeth, 8. Monterey, 9. Huntingdon, 10. Marion County
Class 1A — 1. McKenzie, 2. Fayetteville, 3. Mem. Academy of Science & Engineering, 4. McEwen, 5. Moore County, 6. South Pittsburg, 7. Dresden, 8. Peabody, 9. West Carroll, 10. CLOUDLAND
GAMES OF THE WEEK ELIZABETHTON at GREENEVILLE
After going 2-12 against the Greene Devils from 2000-2018, the Cyclones have turned the tables with five wins in six games — including three straight Class 4A state quarterfinal victories.
WEST RIDGE at SCIENCE HILL
The first-ever meeting between these schools went the Hilltoppers’ way in dominant fashion, and that was on the Wolves’ home turf. Science Hill won by a score of 40-21, which set the tone for a perfect run through Region 1-6A opponents.
DAVID CROCKETT at MORRISTOWN WEST
Both of these teams are strong out of the gates, but only one can claim “real deal” status after this matchup.
While Crockett has been building its stature with a record of 30-8 since 2018, West hasn’t had a winning season since 2016.