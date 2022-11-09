KINGSPORT — Dante Oliver is yet to play in a game for the Dobyns-Bennett basketball team, yet he headlined Wednesday’s signing day at the school’s science and technology center.

The 6-foot-5 guard is a transfer from Asheville Christian and the son of East Tennessee State coach Desmond Oliver. He signed to play for his father’s team, although he had considered some other options.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

