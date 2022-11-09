KINGSPORT — Dante Oliver is yet to play in a game for the Dobyns-Bennett basketball team, yet he headlined Wednesday’s signing day at the school’s science and technology center.
The 6-foot-5 guard is a transfer from Asheville Christian and the son of East Tennessee State coach Desmond Oliver. He signed to play for his father’s team, although he had considered some other options.
“It was actually tough because initially I was thinking about going a different route than my father,” Oliver said. “As we got deeper in the process, I saw how well I fit into his play style. I started developing a good relationship with his assistant coaches and players. I felt like home.”
Oliver also had a chance to go to a post-graduate program to prepare him to play for a Power 6 school. He explained there were multiple offers with different schools reaching out during the recruiting process.
For his senior year of high school, Oliver joins the defending Class 4A state champions. He has already made some close friendships and had his teammates join him at the signing ceremony. He talked in particular of fitting in with fellow guards Brady Stump and Jonavan Gillespie.
“They’re a great group of guys. You could see how talented they were by winning the state championship,” Oliver said. “Obviously, we want to go back and win it again. I love this team. My natural position is a combo which fits in perfectly with them. I feel like all three of us are natural combo guards because we can square the ball and share the ball well.”
HEADRICK TO ALABAMA
Fresh off competing at the TSSAA Class AAA girls state cross country meet, Autumn Headrick signed with SEC champion Alabama.
She has been an all-conference cross country runner all four years and a conference champion in both the 800 and 1,600 meters. Dobyns-Bennett coach Bob Bingham pointed out that Alabama saw potential with the progression she has shown as a runner.
She improved over seven seconds in the 800, over 15 seconds in the 1,600 from her sophomore to junior seasons. Bingham called her one of the fiercest competitors and toughest kids in any sport.
“I didn’t see myself going to such a huge school,” Headrick said. “I had been most of the way into my recruiting process and I went to this one meet, the Southern Showcase in Alabama. Right after the meet, my coach was like, ‘The Alabama coach is looking for you.’ I was like, ‘I had already talked to her because I thought it was the Alabama-Birmingham coach.’ But, it was the Alabama coach and he was so nice.”
The success of former D-B standout Sasha Neglia, now a junior at North Carolina, also gave Headrick the confidence she could race with the Crimson Tide.
“I knew I wanted to go somewhere big and I hoped I could go to somewhere the same level that she had,” Headrick said. “It is so exciting that I’m going to be able to do that.”
On the boys’ side, Ethan Wellman also showed great improvement throughout his high school career. He’s battled some injuries, but Bingham talked about how Milligan University coach Chris Layne saw his potential. Wellman will join the Milligan program, currently No. 1 in the NAIA national rankings.
STOUT KING BOUND
Turner Stout, the son of former Kingsport Mets general manager Roman Stout, signed to play baseball with King University. He has been a .300 hitter with a .425 on-base percentage. On the mound, he posted a 4-0 record last season with a 2.50 earned run average.
The younger Stout said playing collegiately has been a longtime dream of his. The Tornado are looking for him to play first base and the corner outfield positions.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and it’s a relief to get it done before baseball season,” he said. “My dad helped me so much in baseball. When he worked with the Mets, I would go with him every day and that’s a big part of my foundation as a player.”