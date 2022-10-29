What makes football a beautiful game is how the little things on such a big field make all the difference in the world.
In our little corner of the planet, Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett staged an epic Friday night battle that will be remembered mostly — and appropriately — for Jaysahn Swartz’s delicately arced pass and Tyler Moon’s dramatic body-contortion falling-down reception in the end zone with 10 seconds remaining in a 34-32 decision that gave the Hilltoppers the Region 1-6A title.
On a clear-sky night, it was poetic the Hilltoppers’ senior shining star would make the catch under only a crescent moon hovering over that end of the field. Why? Because the full Moon was busy below, breaking D-B hearts and sending Hilltoppers’ fans into delirium.
The shocking touchdown didn’t even fully decide the issue. It was tied at 32-32 as Moon was overwhelmed in the end zone by happy teammates. And it was perfectly reasonable the game still had drama because the minutia was off the charts.
What follows in this column is a snapshot of some little things that led to Science Hill’s victory. There’s not enough time to get them all because football is 11 versus 11 on every play, and there are so many things that can go wrong — or right, as was the case for the Hilltoppers on this memorable evening.
THE TACKLE
Science Hill seemed like it was toast. D-B was adding a little salt to a tasty win for a senior class that was about to get its first win over the Hilltoppers.
But linebacker Zeph Fegyak was playing like Science Hill had a chance. His massive hit separated the ball from the Indians’ running back, and the Hilltoppers recovered.
D-B was one play away from taking a couple of knees to finish off the win. But fighting to the finish is a little thing that can pay big dividends.
THE GAME MANAGER
If John Elway’s playoff masterpiece in 1986 is considered the quintessential drive in NFL history, Swartz’s maestro-like direction at Tipton Stadium will be remembered in the same way on the smaller stage.
But just so it’s clear: Elway guided his Denver team 98 yards, but took five minutes and two seconds to do it. “Butter” — as he’s known — had only 2:27 with which to work and 91 yards to go. He was also tasked to perform without a net, with no prior experience of having done it before. In fact, Swartz had been — for nine games and 45-plus minutes — a solid game manager. But he showed a resolve, intelligence and determination Friday night that put all of his abilities on display.
Swartz made smart throws in the 11-play drive, putting the ball in the air and trusting his receivers. His rewards were threefold: A pass interference penalty was worth 15 yards, another 50-50 ball was gobbled up by Emmett Watson despite having a D-B player interfere with him, and then Moon’s catch. Any of those three tosses could have ended the game with a D-B win. But the little things of getting enough air under the ball, having enough time from offensive-line protection to get the downfield throw away, and receivers fighting for the ball, changed the final score.
Another thing that stood out about Swartz was the way he bounced back from two sacks. On the first one, D-B’s 6-foot-3, 229-pound defensive end Chris Harris came from behind and crushed the 5-9, 140-pound Swartz. Getting up slowly, Swartz completed a pass for a first down on the next play.
On the second sack, Swartz quickly organized his troops and got a spike to stop the clock with 48 seconds remaining. No panic. Just business here.
Swartz’s two-minute drive leadership was simply exceptional.
TWO FIRST DOWNS
Twice during The Drive, the Hilltoppers faced tough spots.
First, it was second down and 16 from their own 35. Swartz hit Moon near the sidelines, and Moon decided to fight for the first down instead of going out of bounds.
Second, it was third and 13 from the Science Hill 48-yard line. Swartz scrambled and ran out of bounds, right at the first-down marker.
On both of those plays, the officials required a measurement. In both cases, the Hilltoppers earned a first down by the tip of the football.
The second measurement was extremely critical. Science Hill could have been faced with a fourth-and-inches situation, perhaps needing a clock-eating run play to secure the first down and then get a quick spike.
THE PLAY CALL
For a team that doesn’t throw a lot, it would have been understandable if the Hilltoppers were scrambling around for the right play call on third and 10 from the 16-yard line with 16 seconds remaining.
Instead assistant coach Matt Eads instinctively called a double-dig-corner route the Hilltoppers had not used since summer 7-on-7 competition. For that to come to the forefront of the mind in that specific moment, it shows the Hilltoppers’ coaching staff had gone the little extra mile in preparing for this game.
Of course, wonderful execution by the players contributed to the coaches looking good.
THE CONVERSION
It was hard to imagine anybody in the stadium on either side thinking the game was completely over as Science Hill lined up for the extra-point attempt.
The Indians had already blocked a short field goal, and the pressure of the moment made snapping, catching and kicking a potential slippery slope. And indeed the snap was just a hair or two wide. Little things.
But Swartz was apparently still wearing a calm-under-fire T-shirt. He made a split-second decision to spin out to the right. The headiness of the play came as Swartz went out and back away from the goal line. This gave him a split second to survey the best path to the end zone, which was a dash to the pylon that Swartz won — as you might guess — by the littlest of margins.
A FITTING END
In a game of little things, it stood to reason one of the smallest players would make one of the most important plays — although it was difficult to notice without the aid of instant replay or film.
Science Hill kicker Max Turan — all 5-7 and 129 pounds of him — stepped up and blocked a D-B defender as Swartz was making his spin move. The Indians’ defender likely had an angle to catch Swartz, or at least force him wider and maybe he wouldn’t have made it inside of the pylon.
It was a gutsy play by Turan, who could have been lost in the moment of his game-winning-kick glory being stolen. Instead he stepped up and helped his team win the game by — yep — doing the little thing.