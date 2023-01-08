One of the understood facts about athletics is the potential for injury or medical emergency.
This was highlighted this past week on a national stage when Buffalo Bills’ defender Damar Hamlin collapsed during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati. Emergency personnel responded immediately to the situation, providing aid to Hamlin.
It has been reported the quick response greatly improved Hamlin’s chances for a strong recovery. That type of response is what Northeast Tennessee high school athletic directors want their schools to produce if an emergency situation arises.
Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner said administrators try to be prepared and learn from other situations.
“We always want to learn and improve,” Turner said. “We look at our protocols, and make sure we have things in place. We hope something bad doesn’t happen, but if it does we don’t want to panic. We want to have a plan in place.”
Football stands out as a sport where injuries can be more severe and require immediate attention. One of the good things about football is many area schools have medical doctors at the games.
“For varsity football games we always have at least one doctor on the sideline,” Dobyns-Bennett Athletic Director Frankie DeBusk said. “We have an athletic trainer, usually two. We have 8-10 Kingsport Police Department officers, 10-12 people from Axis security, and we have EMS on site for every game. That’s an ambulance with personnel.”
West Ridge Athletic Director Anthony Richardson said trainers are on site whenever the Wolves have an athletic event.
“At varsity football games, we have one doctor on the sidelines, sometimes more than one,” Richardson said. “We also have EMS and fire department personnel on site.”
At Daniel Boone, a team doctor is on site for football games along with a trainer.
“For any contact sport at Daniel Boone, we will have an athletic trainer present,” Trailblazers’ Athletic Director Danny Good said. “The trainer is certified in (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and experienced with the (automated external defibrillator). We will also have EMS on site. We do this even with a large cross country event.”
Things can get more challenging the spring, when multiple events can take place at the same time.
“Our trainer, Craig Moorhouse, is there for every home event we have,” Good said. “Every coach knows where he is located, and that he will be on the premises.”
At David Crockett, AD Josh Kite said the school plans ahead before teams begin playing.
“We have a checklist we go through before the season starts,” Kite said. “We have a trainer on the staff, and the opposing team will bring a trainer. We have a team doctor, and usually the opposing team will have a team doctor as well.”
Kite said the plans were put to the test during the recent football season, when the Pioneers were playing a makeshift home football game in Erwin.
“We had an incident at Unicoi County with a kid going down,” Kite said. “We had several medical professionals assist with the situation, and they did a tremendous job.
“When you witness what happened Monday night (with Hamlin), that’s why it’s so important to have these people on standby at all times,” Kite said. “You have to be prepared for things.”
Turner said Science Hill focuses not only on the games, but practices as well.
“Our trainers talk to our coaches about daily plans,” Turner said. “What if something happens? What is the emergency plan? Who calls EMS? Who calls the trainer? Who stands at the door and waits for the EMS?”
That last question is an important step that might sometimes be overlooked. The person assigned to wait on the EMS needs to be able to get the emergency personnel directly to the person in need.
“Time matters,” Turner said.
DeBusk said emergency preparedness has been going on for many years.
“Even back to when I played in the late 1980s, we had a doctor on the sidelines,” DeBusk said. “As a college football coach, when I was at Tusculum for 18 years, we had an orthopedic surgeon on the sidelines for home games.”
Standards for emergency preparedness have improved over the years, Richardson said.
“Having AED’s at multiple locations throughout the campus and at the athletic facilities is great,” Richardson said. “Having trainers is very important. We look back and wonder how we survived without them.”
As for the TSSAA’s influence on the situation, assistant executive director Matthew Gillespie said the state organization does not have a medical-personnel requirement.
“The main reason is not every school in the state has access to a trainer,” Gillespie said. “We do highly recommend that medical personnel is present, but for some schools it is just not an option.”
That rings true for Happy Valley.
“We have a trainer who volunteers his time to cover our football games, but we don’t have one at our other sports,” Warriors’ Athletic Director Matt Estep said.
Gillespie pointed out all schools have one important requirement.
“Tennessee State law requires every public school to have an AED present on school grounds,” Gillespie said.
Also, the TSSAA works with the Tennessee Department of Health, Vanderbilt Sports Medicine, the National Federation of High Schools and others, in conjunction with the “Safe Stars Initiative.” And Gillespie said AED and CPR training is required for all coaches on an annual basis.
A good overall picture is painted when cooperation is figured into the Northeast Tennessee equation. Area schools get good marks in this area.
“Our trainers are good about calling other trainers,” Turner said. “If we’re playing at D-B and our trainer can’t be there, we call. And the other schools are good about keeping an eye on our kids. It’s people working together.”