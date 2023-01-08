Football Greeneville at Dobyns-Bennett (copy)

Dobyns-Bennett’s Jonavan Gillespie (0) makes a catch in a game last season at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport. High school football games in Northeast Tennessee are staffed by medical personnel or athletic trainers as schools try to be prepared for emergency situations.

 Todd Brase

One of the understood facts about athletics is the potential for injury or medical emergency.

This was highlighted this past week on a national stage when Buffalo Bills’ defender Damar Hamlin collapsed during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati. Emergency personnel responded immediately to the situation, providing aid to Hamlin.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Recommended for you