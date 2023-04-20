KINGSPORT — Science Hill baseball coach Ryan Edwards admitted he doesn’t keep up with national rankings. But the Hilltoppers showed the resolve it takes to climb that high Thursday night.

It took more than four hours and 11 innings, but the state’s top-ranked Toppers outlasted Dobyns-Bennett 15-10 at J. Fred Johnson Stadium to complete the regular-season sweep.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you