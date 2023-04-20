KINGSPORT — Science Hill baseball coach Ryan Edwards admitted he doesn’t keep up with national rankings. But the Hilltoppers showed the resolve it takes to climb that high Thursday night.
It took more than four hours and 11 innings, but the state’s top-ranked Toppers outlasted Dobyns-Bennett 15-10 at J. Fred Johnson Stadium to complete the regular-season sweep.
Jake Bedard had given Science Hill (23-1, 10-0 District 1-4A), ranked No. 25 in the nation, a 10-9 lead in the 10th inning with his RBI single. But Kasey Carter’s two-out RBI single in the home half forced another frame.
This time, the Hilltoppers built a comfortable lead and never relinquished, pushing across five runs before Caden Wells pitched a scoreless inning.
Major Osbolt’s one-out line drive scored the go-ahead run. Bedard and Josh Marmo then ripped back-to-back singles to drive in four more runs with two out.
21 MEANS 21
The Hilltoppers accumulated 21 hits to Dobyns-Bennett’s 17, scoring five runs in the third inning and four in the sixth.
Jackson Berry’s RBI double got Science Hill on the board, before two more scored on a groundout and a D-B error. Ryan Smith then put the Toppers up 5-2 with his two-run blast to left, his fifth homer of the season.
But Science Hill had to rally again when the Indians (12-13, 4-6) surged ahead 7-5 after four innings. Osbolt’s RBI single cut the deficit to one, before Marmo cleared the bases with his line-drive double to right, giving Science Hill a 9-7 edge.
Berry and Marmo both went 4-for-6 at the plate, with Berry scoring three runs and doubling three times while Marmo batted in five runs. Smith, Bedard, and Osbolt had three hits apiece while Nate Conner had two.
Wells threw the last five innings, striking out three and allowing just one earned run on four hits to get the win.
TRIBE TOUGH
Kasey Carter went 4-for-6 to lead D-B, batting in two runs and scoring twice himself. Will Ritz and Turner Stout each went 3-for-6, with Tegan Begley and Mason Kerkhoff both adding two hits.
Andrew Reilly followed Carter’s RBI double with a base hit, driving in Carter for a 2-0 lead in the second.
And after the Tribe pulled even, Stout drove in two runs with his two-out single for a 7-5 D-B advantage.
Tanner Kilgore tied the game 9-9 with his two-run homer to left in the sixth inning.
UP NEXT
Dobyns-Bennett hosts Cincinnati Elder at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The Hilltoppers host Unicoi County at 6 p.m. Friday.