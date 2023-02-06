Finally.
The National Federation of High Schools got rid of what was a terrible football rule on penalties.
Under the previous rule, enforcement for fouls behind the line of scrimmage was marked off from the spot of the foul. If a first-down holding penalty was assessed 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage, the guilty team would face a first-and-30 situation.
The new rule will mark such penalties from the previous line of scrimmage, like colleges and the NFL do. The aforementioned penalty would make it a first-and-20 situation.
“This is an excellent rule change that the majority of game officials and coaches requested and that our NFHS Football Rules Committee members approved unanimously,” said Richard McWhirter, chair of the NFHS Football Rules Committee and assistant executive director of the TSSAA. “I believe this change will make the rule clearer for coaches and easier for game officials to administer.”
In another change, an addition to the unnecessary or excessive contact rule now includes a receiver — as previously defined in the rule, including a person intercepting a pass — who is forcefully contacted by an opponent that is not 1) incidental contact as a result of making a play on the ball, 2) initiated with open hands, or 3) an attempt to tackle by wrapping arm(s) around the receiver.
DISTRICT SITES
Basketball tournament action is right around the corner.
Here’s a look at the venues for this year’s events.
District 1-4A
All games will be played at the Tribe Athletic Complex (former Sullivan North gym) in Kingsport. The tournament begins with region qualifying games Monday at 6 p.m. (girls) and 7:30 (boys).
The girls semifinals are Feb. 15 while the boys play Feb. 16. Boys and girls championships are set for Feb. 18.
District 1-3A
All games are scheduled for Treadway Gymnasium in Elizabethton.
Region qualifiers are Feb. 17 with the semifinals on Feb. 18. Championship contests set for Feb. 20 (girls) and Feb. 21 (boys).
District 1-2A
After region-qualifier games at the site of higher-seeded teams Feb. 14, the tournament moves to David Crockett’s gym in Jonesborough.
The girls semifinals are Feb. 16 while the boys play on Feb. 17. Action wraps up with championships on Feb. 20 (girls) and Feb. 21 (boys).
District 1-A
Action begins Monday with region-qualifying games at 7 o’clock, played at the gym of the higher-seeded team.
The tournament moves to West Ridge’s gym in Blountville on Feb. 14 for the girls semifinals. The boys semifinals will be Feb. 17 with championship action slated for Feb. 20 (girls) and Feb. 21 (boys).
JAMAR LIVINGSTON
Daniel Boone’s senior standout moved into fifth place on the all-time Northeast Tennessee scoring list with his 29-point performance Friday night against rival David Crockett.
Livingston, a 6-foot-4 guard, moved his career total to 2,423 points and zipped past Cherokee’s Ryan Lawson (2,397, graduated in 1999).
It’s unlikely Livingston can climb any higher on the list as he is 264 points behind Kaleb Meredith (2,687; graduated in 2021).
Only three guaranteed games remain for Livingston with Morristown East (Tuesday), West Greene (Thursday) and the play-in game for the District 1-4A tournament against Science Hill on Feb. 13.
If Boone qualifies for the region by beating Science Hill, it would play three more games. But even with six games, Livingston would have to average 44.2 points per game to pass Meredith.
Livingston leads the state in scoring average with 31.1 a contest, and is tied for No. 25 nationally.
LYNDIE RAMSEY
Making a charge up the all-time scoring list on the girls’ side is Unaka’s senior standout.
Ramsey heads into Tuesday’s game with 2,707 points, which is fifth place all-time overall. She needs only 66 points to pass Tennessee High’s Courtney McDaniel (2,772, graduated in 2000) for the all-time five-on-five record.
She has two regular season games remaining, plus tournament action. Ramsey leads the state in scoring with her 29.0 average, which ranks in a tie for No. 31 in the nation.
In an interesting note, three of the state’s top five scorers are from Northeast Tennessee with David Crockett’s Brylee Tullock (23.5) and Providence Academy’s Addie Wilhoit (22.3) also in the mix. Tullock is third and Wilhoit is fifth.