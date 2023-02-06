956BA185-A86B-4F46-BD51-AFE88EE3828F.jpeg (copy)

Area high school football teams won't have to deal with excessive penalty yardage in the future. An NFHS rule change will now spot holding penalties from the previous line of scrimmage instead of from the spot of the foul. 

 DOUGLAS FRITZ/Johnson City Press

Finally.

The National Federation of High Schools got rid of what was a terrible football rule on penalties.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you