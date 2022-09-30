“This win was about as pretty as the weather.”
Those were the sentiments of David Crockett coach Hayden Chandley after the Pioneers’ 41-12 homecoming victory over Cherokee on Friday night.
The game was played from start to finish in the remnants of Hurricane Ian and it was Crockett’s first-ever home game on its new turf field and under a new set of lights.
Nothing was going to stop the Pioneers from christening their field with a victory.
Jaevon Emile scored four touchdowns and Dylan Callahan added a pair of 20-yard interception returns for TDs as Crockett (1-2, 3-4) snapped a four-game losing skid.
Emile opened the scoring with a nifty 14-yard TD run in the first quarter.
On the Pioneers’ next possession, their drive stalled at the Chiefs’ 39-yard line. Crockett looked to be going for it on fourth down, but quarterback Jake Fox dropped back for a quick kick. He shanked the ball and after it bounced twice, Cherokee’s Noah Parvin scooped up the ball and raced 58 yards for a touchdown, narrowing the score to 7-6 with 2:00 left in the first quarter.
Emile answered with a flashy 87-yard kickoff return to extend Crockett’s advantage to 13-6.
“I thought I’d cut back into the middle of the field, but I trusted my teammates and stayed wide,” said Emile. “The blocking was perfect, and I just ran through the gaps to the end zone.”
Less than a minute later, Callahan snatched the first of his two interceptions and returned it to paydirt and suddenly, the Pioneers led 20-6.
Crockett would go on to score 34 unanswered points before the Chiefs’ Joe Henley ran it in from 20 yards out with 1:25 left in the contest.
Emile also caught two TD passes from Fox and finished with 49 yards rushing on five carries. Jake Whaley added 52 yards on five rushes.
Parvin carried the ball 13 times for 47 yards to lead Cherokee (0-2, 0-6), which was hampered by four interceptions.
“Too many costly mistakes,” said Chiefs’ coach Josh Hensley. “We couldn’t really establish our running game. We’ll just have to get back after it.”
