NET stat leaders: West Ridge's Horne tops in assists By DOUGLAS FRITZ Feb 2, 2023

West Ridge's Avery Horne (10) takes a shot in a recent game. The Wolves' guard leads Northeast Tennessee in assists.

Sharing the basketball is an important part of winning games, and West Ridge has the area's top boys' player in that category.

Avery Horne, a 6-foot sophomore, is averaging 4.7 assists per game. He's trailed closely by Sullivan East's Drake Fisher (4.2) and University High's A.J. Murphy (4.2).

University High's AJ Murphy (4) leads the area with 3.6 steals per game.

Assists were added as a category this week along with steals. And Murphy tops that statistic with 3.6 thefts per contest.

Teammate Jordan Carter is right in step with Murphy, averaging 3.4 a contest.

On the girls' side, David Crockett's Bella Ferguson leads the area with 12.1 assists per game. Hampton's Linsey Jenkins is tops in steals with 5.4 a contest.

This is the second week of the NET stat leaders. Points and rebounds were collected last week.

Stats can be viewed to the left (desktop version) or below (mobile version).