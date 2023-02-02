©CGP_012823_West Ridge @ Union_0198.jpeg (copy)

West Ridge’s Avery Horne (10) takes a shot in a recent game. The Wolves’ guard leads Northeast Tennessee in assists.

Sharing the basketball is an important part of winning games, and West Ridge has the area’s top boys’ player in that category.

Avery Horne, a 6-foot sophomore, is averaging 4.7 assists per game. He’s trailed closely by Sullivan East’s Drake Fisher (4.2) and University High’s A.J. Murphy (4.2).

University High’s AJ Murphy (4) leads the area with 3.6 steals per game.

