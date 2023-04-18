Science Hill‘s Nate Conner connects for a double in Tuesday’s game against West Ridge at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City. The Hilltoppers cruised to a 16-1 win, the team’s 10 consecutive victory.
Nationally ranked Science Hill turned it on, and West Ridge had difficulty turning it off.
The Hilltoppers posted crooked numbers in each of their first four at-bats as they ran away from the Wolves, earning a 16-1 win in high school baseball Tuesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
“We had some really good at-bats, and didn’t try to do too much,” Science Hill head coach Ryan Edwards said. “I was proud of the way our guys drove in the runs. Nate (Conner) settled in (on the mound), and our bats took over.”
Science Hill, which appeared at No. 25 in the latest MaxPreps national rankings, improved to 22-1 on the season with its 10th straight victory.
“I don’t look at the rankings, but obviously it’s a nice thing for the program,” Edwards said. “What matters to me is where we are in May.”
As part of the move toward May, the Hilltoppers wrapped up the Big Five Conference championship with Tuesday’s win, improving to 9-0 in league play.
“That’s one of our goals,” Edwards said. “It puts us in good position for the district tournament. I’m proud of the players’ effort to get us to this point.”
West Ridge (15-5 overall) fell to 5-4 in conference play.
EARLY AND OFTEN
Science Hill scored four times in the first inning, five in the second, and four more in the third.
Conner got things started with an RBI double to tie the game at 1-1. Jake Bedard added an RBI single, and Josh Marmo drove home two more runs with a double for a 4-1 lead.
The highlight of the second inning was a three-run homer off the bat of Major Osbolt.
“He was throwing a lot of fastballs, and I was just sitting fastball,” said Osbolt, who finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. “He left it over the plate, and I just hammered it.”
In the third inning, Conner cranked out a two-run homer. He finished with two hits and three RBIs.
Jake Bedard added two hits while Bennett Baines, batting in the No. 9 spot, cranked out three hits and scored three times. The Hilltoppers finished the game with 14 hits.
ON THE MOUND
Conner gave up three hits in the first inning, but settled into a groove. He worked four innings to get the win, allowing four hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
Sunny Majethia worked the final inning, striking out the side around a walk.
FOR WEST RIDGE
The Wolves had only four hits on the night. Carter Gibson collected two of those.
The Wolves were playing the two-game series against the Hilltoppers without the services of standout pitcher and hitter Drew Hoover, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.