Dobyns-Bennett’s Luke Mussard (left) is presented with the Karl Winkle Founder’s Award, which is given to the boys varsity individual champion each year. Former D-B standout Kevin Odiorne was on-hand to watch Mussard win and presented him with the plaque.
A cool and crisp morning gave runners ripe conditions for fast times on Saturday at the 50th annual Trailblazer Invitational cross country meet at Daniel Boone High School.
Long droughts were snapped on the individual champions side, but no team results or finishing times were available due to a timing malfunction.
MUSSARD PULLS AWAY LATE
Dobyns-Bennett super junior Luke Mussard blistered the field on the last mile of the 5-kilometer course, pulling away and nabbing the individual title.
He is the first D-B winner at Northeast Tennessee’s most historic meet since Charlie Epperson took the crown in 1993.
“We train on this course sometimes, and I love this course,” Mussard said. “It’s one of the most honest courses around and it is pretty cool to win the 50th edition of this meet. It’s the longest running meet in the state, and that just makes it special.”
Former Indians standout Kevin Odiorne, who had his 5K school record broken earlier this season by Mussard, was on-hand to watch what was truly a special race.
Odiorne — the 1989 Trailblazer champion and 1990 state runner-up — even presented the individual champion plaque to Mussard at an impromptu ceremony.
“It was great to see all the runners and how big the meet has become since I ran it,” Odiorne said. “I like watching races in general, but it’s even more special to watch someone that is a great talent like he is. It always makes it better, too, when they’re running for D-B.”
Mussard and the lead pack consisting of a Huntsville (Ala.) runner, Daniel Boone’s Alex Quackenbush and Bryson Lewis and a Watauga (N.C.) runner all stuck together for the first two miles.
Once the hills started to roll on the backside of the course, the lead man for Tribe took over and put 15 seconds on second in a matter of about 150 yards.
“The last mile was really fun,” Mussard said. “The first two miles today I wanted to stay relaxed because I have a couple of really big races coming up. The goal today was to run smart and see what I had in the tank for the last mile.”
JESSEE CLIMBS OUT OF EARLY HOLE
Abingdon star senior Makaleigh Jessee ended a dry spell as well. She became the first Lady Falcons winner of the meet since Colleen Crawford in 1995 and is the first Virginia individual champion in 10 years.
“I’m constantly setting these big goals for myself, and it feels good to have my name up there with Colleen again,” Jessee said. “I was excited for this one because it is the 50th, but I knew the course was going to be tough, and I’ve been a little bit under the weather with congestion.”
Jessee had to climb out of an early hole as Huntsville’s Ava McIntosh started out the race like she was shot out a cannon.
The hills, however, were unkind to the flatlander as Jessee caught up shortly after the first mile. The gap would eventually grow to more than 30 seconds by the time Jessee crossed the line.
“I wasn’t really sure how I was going to feel,” Jessee said. “During the middle, I started to feel pretty good, and I decided to just take it from there. I was honestly not expecting to run as fast as I did, and it’s a good confidence boost going into next week because I want to break 18 minutes.”