A cool and crisp morning gave runners ripe conditions for fast times on Saturday at the 50th annual Trailblazer Invitational cross country meet at Daniel Boone High School.

Long droughts were snapped on the individual champions side, but no team results or finishing times were available due to a timing malfunction.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you