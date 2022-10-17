Discounting the possibility of an all-out battle in store for Daniel Boone in Friday's Musket Bowl seems similar to brushing aside history like a random pile of leaves.
This doesn’t figure to be a cakewalk for the Trailblazers, and there are a couple of important factors to consider.
First, one only needs to look back to the 2018 football season. David Crockett won its first eight games and was a shining program in Northeast Tennessee. The Pioneers played host to Daniel Boone and the contest came down to the final play. The Trailblazers tried a gadget play that appeared to be open, but a fumble landed in Crockett’s hands and secured a 34-27 decision.
Fast forward to 2022, and Boone is the 8-0 team that is turning heads across Northeast Tennessee. And while the Pioneers’ record isn’t flashy, they battled through the adversity of not being able to play at home until the end of September because of lighting issues.
In its last two games, Crockett pounded Cherokee and then gutted out a tough win over West Ridge. The Pioneers had a bye last week, giving head coach Hayden Chandley plenty of time to tailor a game plan for Boone.
The Pioneers and Trailblazers annually build the foundation of their seasons to get to this point, hoping to use the Musket Bowl as a springboard to postseason success. So both squads should be ready to play their best football of the season.
Topping the 2018 game would be tough, because this time Boone has already clinched the Region 1-5A title. But this renewal should still fall in line as another terrific Musket Bowl.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Jonesborough.
PROTECTING THE END ZONE
Daniel Boone allowed two scores for the second time this season, but still ranks high on the state’s defensive list.
The Trailblazers have surrendered 6.0 points per game, standing No. 5 in the state behind Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (1.5), Tyner Academy (2.5), Freedom Prep (4.9) and Clay County (5.8).
Greeneville moved up to No. 8 while Dobyns-Bennett edged up a spot to No. 15.
ATTACKING THE END ZONE
Memphis Fairley has the state’s top offense, averaging 50.8 points per game.
Rounding out the top five are McKenzie (48.6), Haywood (48.5), Dresden (46.3) and Fayetteville (46.1).
The top teams in the area for scoring average are Chuckey-Doak (41.3), Greeneville (41.0) and Dobyns-Bennett (41.0). Rounding out the top five are Hampton (40.3) and Unicoi County (38.1).
HOW WE VOTED
How the Johnson City Press/Times News voted for the local teams in this week’s state rankings.
Class 6A — 4. Dobyns-Bennett
Class 5A — 4. Daniel Boone
Class 4A — 1. Greeneville, 9. Elizabethton
Class 3A — 6. Chuckey-Doak, 9. West Greene, 10. Unicoi County
Class 2A — 3. Hampton
Class 1A — None
DETERMINED DEFENDER
It has been a long season for Cherokee, which has lost all eight of its football games.
But that hasn’t stopped junior defensive end Andres Moncier from giving his all. The 6-foot, 205-pounder delivered five tackles for loss in Friday’s loss to Morristown West. He also finished with 11 total tackles and forced a fumble.
“He has been our best player all year,” Cherokee head coach Josh Hensley said.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Daniel Boone at David Crockett
This may come down to whether the Pioneers can put points on the board against a rock solid Trailblazers’ defense. Crockett scored only 35 total points in its four losses, but averaged 38 points in its four wins.
Oak Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett
It has been a back-and-forth rivalry with the current three-game losing streak for the Wildcats the longest such stretch since the late 1990s. Overall, Oak Ridge leads the series, 22-21-1.