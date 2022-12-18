Brogan Jones found motivation all the way to the Division I level of college baseball.
Brogan Jones found motivation all the way to the Division I level of college baseball.
The Daniel Boone senior infielder signed recently to play at East Tennessee State University, and he said size was part of the story.
“What has really pushed me the most is how I’ve been looked at, just looked over because of how small I am,” Jones said. “Many people look over a guy who is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds. They only go after the bigger guys. But that’s what always motivated me to work harder.”
Jones, who also played football for the Trailblazers — including an injury-fill-in stint at quarterback during postseason play this year — said signing with the Bucs was a major goal reached.
“It’s near home and I grew up watching them play,” Jones said. “It was always a dream of mine. I knew that was where I wanted to go play ball.”
Jones said he believes the Buccaneers gave him a shot for several reasons.
“My biggest strength overall is how fast I am,” Jones said. “They like my bat and glove, but I think they really like my speed.”
Jones said he clocked at 6.56 in the 60, which compares to a 4.38 in the 40 — which can be translated as “very fast.”
Reaching this point in his baseball career took a lot of help, Jones said. Among the influences have been his dad, Jeff, and his brother, Gaven.
“My dad was a single parent all of our lives,” Jones said. “I always looked up to him for advice, and he has been by my side. He taught me most of what I know about the game.
“My brother, Gaven, plays at Milligan. I’ve looked up to him. When I was struggling, he was able to help me by looking at things from a different perspective.”
Jones also mentioned Danny Clark, Jeremy Owens and Clinton Freeman as influences.
When he gets to ETSU next year, Jones said he hopes to have improved on his hitting.
“Overall I’m a pretty good hitter, but I always want to hit better,” he said.
And he’s looking forward to playing the big schools, like Tennessee and Virginia Tech.
“I’m always excited to compete against big-level teams,” Jones said. “I want to see where I stand.”
