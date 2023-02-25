BLOUNTVILLE — It was a tough ending for an otherwise impressive season for West Ridge.
Morristown West scored 12 unanswered points midway through the fourth quarter and earned a 66-61 win over the Wolves in the Region 1-4A boys’ basketball quarterfinals at West Ridge’s gym Saturday night.
It was a season-ending loss for the district champion Wolves (19-12) while the Trojans (13-15) earned a semifinal matchup against Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday at the Tribe Athletic Complex in Kingsport.
D-B dispatched of Morristown East on Saturday to advance.
“This hurts right now,” West Ridge head coach John Dyer said. “Every one of those guys in there are hurting like crazy. They put it all on the line. They have nothing to be ashamed of. I’m proud of them. We never quit.”
THE FINISH
After recovering from a nine-point, third-quarter deficit, West Ridge took a 51-49 lead midway through the fourth quarter. But the Trojans scored the next 12 points to take a commanding 10-point advantage with 1:30 remaining.
West Ridge got a basket and then forced a 10-second violation. After making a free throw to make it 61-54, the Wolves got an offensive rebound on the second free throw and Will Harris crushed a trey from the corner.
Suddenly it was 61-57 with 48.5 still left on the clock.
Wade Witcher’s basket with 32.4 seconds left made it a three-point game at 62-59.
But the Trojans closed the deal from the free throw line. West made 13 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Dyer said West is better than its record indicates.
“They played a really tough schedule,” Dyer said. “A Class 4A schedule can be really deceiving, especially when they play Knoxville teams. They are good.
“I thought we played hard. I thought we played tough. We had a bad stretch in the middle of the third quarter, but we came back and took the lead. Then we got down and came back again. We had a couple of things that didn’t go our way.”
West Ridge had three players in double figures with Witcher and Avery Horne each hitting 14 points. Harris finished with 10.
For West, Albon Oruglica was a difference-maker. He canned three treys and finished with 13 points.
“I didn’t expect No. 23 (Oruglica) to step out there and shoot those,” Dyer said.
Bereket Evans led West with 14 points while Jalen McCullough totaled 11.
THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS
Morristown West scored the first five points of the game, but West Ridge responded with an 8-0 run and led 13-9 after one quarter.
The Trojans found the range in the second quarter, putting up 21 points and taking a 30-26 lead into the locker room.
In the third quarter, Morristown West rushed out to a 42-33 advantage, but the Wolves closed the quarter with a 14-5 run to tie the game at 47-47.