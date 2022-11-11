DDF_0090.jpg

Science Hill’s Jaysahn Swartz (11) gets off a pass under heavy pressure from Farragut’s Jett Pieper.

 DOUGLAS FRITZ/Johnson City Press

When you get caught between the Moon and Johnson City, the best that you can do — is, perhaps, wave goodbye.

Tyler Moon put on a playoff performance seen only once before in Science Hill football history, rushing for 303 yards and scoring six touchdowns in a 40-19 victory over Farragut in the second round of the TSSAA Class 6A football playoffs at a nearly empty Tipton Stadium on a rainy Friday night.

