HAMPTON — Monterey quarterback Matthew Montgomery broke free for two long touchdown runs in the second half to lift the Wildcats to a 40-16 win over Hampton in the second round of the TSSAA Class 2A playoffs at J.C. Campbell Stadium.
After the Bulldogs had taken the lead on a Johnathan Greenwell fumble recovery in the end zone, Montgomery busted loose on an 80-yard run the next play from scrimmage.
Later in the half, Montgomery added an 84-yard touchdown. Mason Bowman capped the scoring with scoring runs of 65 and 66 yards as the Wildcats (10-2) avenged a 21-0 loss to the Bulldogs (9-3) the previous season.
Bowman totaled 238 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and Montgomery finished with 181 yards and two TDs on eight carries. Bowman’s final touchdown came on the 66-yard run with just 43 seconds left in the game.
While Friday was a letdown, it was still a memorable campaign for Hampton, which had been ranked No. 1 in the state’s Class 2A polls for much of the season.
Levi Lunsford had 131 well-earned rushing yards to lead the Bulldogs offensively against the Wildcats. It was a reflection of a great season, which included 205 yards and three touchdowns in a game against Class 5A powerhouse Daniel Boone.
“Levi running the ball against the ball against Daniel Boone like he did, he had more rushing yards and more touchdowns against them than any team did all year,” Coach Lunsford said. “He had close to 1,400 yards and 27 touchdowns for the season.”
FIRST-HALF STRUGGLES
After a scoreless first quarter, the Wildcats struck first when a backward pass was picked up by Monterey linebacker Byron Borjas and returned 22 yards for a touchdown.
Hampton responded with an 80-yard drive with its power running game. Lunsford capped off the drive by busting up the middle for an 11-yard TD run. He added a two-point conversion run for an 8-7 Bulldogs lead.
The Wildcats benefited from a pass interference call on a 4th-and-5 late in the second quarter. Bowman finished the drive with a 20-yard TD, beating the Hampton defender to the right corner of the end zone. The conversion run failed as Monterey led 13-8 at halftime.
GREENWELL’S RECOVERIES
Greenwell had two huge fumble recoveries for Hampton. The first one was on the first drive of the second half as the Wildcats had driven to the Hampton 7-yard line. With the ball slick under the rainy, wet conditions, Greenwell jumped on the loose ball.
Chance Point’s 50-yard punt flipped the field and put Monterey back at its own 10-yard line. After the Hampton defense stepped up, Greenwell took advantage of a bad snap on a punt and recovered the ball in the end zone. Lunsford ran in the 2-point conversion for the brief 16-13 lead.
MONTEREY PULLS AWAY
Montgomery gave the Wildcats the lead with his 80-yard scamper, pulling away from Hampton’s defenders on the muddy field. The next series, he escaped from the pile and raced down the right sideline 84 yards for another score with 7:24 remaining.
The next two Monterey possessions were just one play with the long touchdown runs by Bowman.
“We knew they were a big, strong team. A lot of the season our guys were undersized, but played above their heads,” Coach Lunsford said. “Up front, it was tough on them. They’re big, strong boys and it being so wet, we had to grab and reach instead of being able to knock them down.
“We slipped off of them and had some missed tackles. But I’m awful proud of my seniors. They did a lot of things we didn’t know they could do.”