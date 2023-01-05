It seemed like the late Kenneth “Scat” Springs was born to sing.
His passion led him to perform the national anthem — in his uniform — prior to Dobyns-Bennett basketball games in the late 1970s.
Springs went on to record with music greats such as Faith Hill, Ronnie Milsap, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Steven Curtis Chapman and Michael W. Smith. He also performed with George Jones, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Aretha Franklin and Micheal McDonald.
Springs died Dec. 9 at the age of 61, and former schoolmate John McJunkin is making an effort to keep his memory alive by creating the Scat Springs Memorial Scholarship.
“He was a truly unique and inspirational person,” McJunkin said. “Scat was so special to many of us. In many ways, he personified the talent and joie de vivre that we wish we could take with us from our youth. Scat kept that energy and continued to entertain, even after he was stricken.”
D-B DAYS
Springs was a well-known athlete at Dobyns-Bennett as a state champion hurdler in 1978 and 1979, and was an integral part of the Indians’ state champion track team in 1979.
In basketball, Springs was a standout guard under legendary coach Buck Van Huss. He helped the Indians rack up a record of 54-17 during the 1977-78 and 1978-79 seasons.
“He was known for his beautiful singing voice and bountiful energy in the halls of Dobyns-Bennett,” McJunkin said. “It was not unusual for Scat to sing the national anthem in the D-B Dome, and then join the starting five for the tipoff to the game. He was also active in the D-B Singers and performed on stage for local theatre productions.”
COLLEGE STANDOUT
Athleticism carried him to a college career as he took his hurdling skills to Appalachian State, where his name remains in the school’s record book.
Springs was part of a the 400m short hurdles relay team that posted a time of 3:42.8 in 1981. Also, his individual time in the 400m hurdles of 53.01 remains in the top 10 after over four decades.
PROFESSIONAL DAYS
Nashville seemed like the perfect fit for Springs, and he followed his dreams to the music city. His musical talents made him a sought-after backup singer for many big-time recording artists.
But he wasn’t always behind the scenes as he founded the Scat Springs Band, which performed regularly in the Nashville area. The band was a regular headliner at Bourbon Street in Printer’s Alley as well as other Nashville clubs and music venues. In 2015, Springs brought his band back home and performed at Kingsport’s Fun Fest.
Springs and his wife, Kelly, were married for 31 years, raising three daughters — Kandace, Kimber and Kenya — who followed in Scat’s entertainment footsteps. Kandace became a well-known recording artist with Blue Note Records.
A member of the Baptist faith, Springs taught Sunday school, worked as a substitute teacher in Nashville schools, and was a motivational speaker. He coached little league teams and was an avid golfer.
THE SCHOLARSHIP
McJunkin and other former classmates and teammates decided to organize a tribute for Springs.
“We concluded a memorial scholarship would be an appropriate tribute to the young man who provided such joy and entertainment throughout his time at D-B,” McJunkin said. “With the help of the Dobyns-Bennett administration and the Activities Office, the Scat Springs Memorial Scholarship has been established and is accepting donations.”
McJunkin said contributions can be sent by check to: D-B Activities Office, 1 Tribe Way, Kingsport, TN 37664.
“Please note in the memo line on the check, ‘The Scat Springs Scholarship,’ ” McJunkin said.