FRANKLIN — Devon Medina won the 195-pound title and led Science Hill to a sixth-place team finish in the TSSAA Class AA state individual wrestling championships Saturday at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.
Keimel Redford came up painstakingly short in his 285-pound final.
Medina pinned Tyson Russell of Cleveland in 3:20 to win the 195-pound state championship. He finished 56-1 on the season.
“He had a great senior season with his only loss to a kid out of state,” Science Hill coach Jimmy Miller said. “He put the capital letter on the season by wrestling smart matches all the way through the bracket and got a big pin at the end.”
Redford went to three overtime periods against Hayden McDonald from Maryville before losing 5-4 on an ultimate tiebreaker. It was voted the match of the day.
“He got beat in a sudden victory in the third overtime,” Miller said. “But, what a great weekend for those young wrestlers. Chase Smalling, our freshman, also got after it to get fourth place. Sawyer Ward, another freshman, scrapped around to get third in the girls’ match and Stiles Miller finished fifth to become a two-time state medalist.”
Smalling defeated Russell Ford from Independence before falling in the 120 third-place match. Miller ended the tournament with a 7-5 decision over Brock Connaster from Hardin Valley in the boys’ 113-pound bracket.
Ward finished off a season with only two losses. She defeated Brooklyn Whiteside from Clarksville 3-0 in the girls’ 138 third-place match.
Dobyns-Bennett finished fifth in the team standings with Max Norman and Mason Jakob winning individual championships.
Norman won the 160-pound state title with a 9-6 decision over Tre McTorry (Nolensville). It was the second state championship for Norman, who won the 145-pound title the previous year.
Jakob took a 7-2 decision over Chase Walker from Cleveland in the 113-pound championship match. He finished 51-2 on the season.
The Indians missed out on another title as Noah Todd from Wilson Central beat Garrett Crowder in a sudden victory for the 220-pound title.
Other D-B medalists included Titus Norman, who won a 10-0 major decision over Nicholas Mercante from Wilson Central in the 126-pound, third-place match.
Nikolas Burke won a major decision over Nolensville’s Hayden Sinner at 182, placing fourth. Alivia Ryan placed fifth in the girls 100 weight class with a win over Alyssa Archer (Franklin County) in her final match.
CLASS A MEDALISTS
The Ferrell brothers provided two state-medalist performances for David Crockett in the Class A competition.
Gabe Ferrell was fourth in the 182-pound class. He took an 8-2 decision over Connor Avans (Tullahoma) in the consolation semifinals. Elijah Hubbs (Gibbs) beat him in a sudden victory in the third-place match.
Jake Ferrell faced Adan Alvarez (Cheatham Central) in a rematch of their first-round match in a 132 consolation semifinal. Ferrell won a 6-1 decision before losing to Keegan Seaver (Fairview) in a third-place match.
Evan Glass from Volunteer took a 7-6 decision over East Hamilton’s Luke Carpenter to place fifth at 113.
Tennessee High had two medalists with Eli Moore fifth at 126 and Aidan Smith sixth at 106. Dawson Jones (Sullivan East) finished sixth at 160.